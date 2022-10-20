48-Year East Ridge McDonald's Employee Is Suprised With A Big Check

Restaurant operators may be having trouble finding work nowadays, but managers of the McDonald's on Ringgold Road can't keep Ginny Rogers away.

She's been on duty at the East Ridge McDonald's for almost 48 years, and is not planning on retiring any time soon.

Rob Goodwin and Steven Overby, owners of 19 restaurants, surprised Ginny on Thursday morning with balloons, doughnuts and a big check ($2,300).

The outspoken Ms. Rogers recalled training Rob Goodwin, saying she thought at the time, "They'll hire anybody."

But he went up the chain just fine and then began assembling restaurants with his business partner.

Ginny definitely won't give out her age, and she is shy about telling how long she's been there. "I say it's been over 30 years," she says.

Ms. Rogers, who now walks with a cane, said her family would prefer that she be home. "But I won't sit on the couch watching As The World Turns. I want to be with my fellow employees and my customers. They need me more than the TV does."

She still remembers her first day on the job. "It was cloudy, and i had to get a health card and a hair net."

Her first check was for $38. Then she got over $100 for two weeks of work. She said, "I thought that was so cool."

She added, "I love it. It's the best job. Every day is different."

Ginny, who has worked at three different Ringgold Road McDonald's locations, did take off some time recently with her husband's illness.

Now she's back to stay.

