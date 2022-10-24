Man Injured By Black Bear Inside Gatlinburg Cabin

Black bears habituated to human or other unnatural foods sometimes enter homes, vehicles, or other human-inhabited areas in search of food. TWRA encourages people living or vacationing in bear-inhabited areas to live responsibly with black bears by practicing the BearWise Basics:

Although wildlife officers had not received any recent reports of bear complaints in this specific area, numerous bears inhabit Gatlinburg and other cities around the park.

A trap was set at the scene and a bear fitting the description was caught and euthanized early yesterday afternoon. The bear was a 2 or 3-year-old female without cubs weighing 209 pounds. Hair samples have been sent for DNA analysis and the claws have been swabbed for human hemoglobin testing. Results are expected this week.

Police and emergency medical services responded to the scene but the man refused medical treatment. The man was later driven by family members to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

TWRA Wildlife Officers say the incident occurred at a rental cabin in the downtown vicinity after 11 p.m. when a man walked into the kitchen to find the bear that had entered through a set of locked, but not dead-bolted, French doors. The bear charged the man and swatted at him causing serious injuries to his face and the top of his head. The bear also scratched him across his back as he retreated to the bedroom where he locked himself in and called 911.

A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday.

Police Blotter: Couple Argue Over Who Owns Phone Man Threw Out Car Window; Guy Woman Met On Dating App Steals $20,000 From Her

School Board Member Arrested On Indecent Exposure Charge From Over 5 Years Ago

Weston Wamp Seeks Change On Length Of Time County Emails Are Retained

A woman on Clio Avenue told police she and her boyfriend had gotten into a disorder and he took her phone and left. Police are very familiar with both of them, due to them calling the police ... (click for more)

A County School Board member has been arrested on a charge of indecent exposure in an alleged incident from over five years ago. Gary William Kuehn, 63, was charged in connection with an incident ... (click for more)