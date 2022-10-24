 Monday, October 24, 2022 66.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Man Injured By Black Bear Inside Gatlinburg Cabin

Monday, October 24, 2022

A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday.

TWRA Wildlife Officers say the incident occurred at a rental cabin in the downtown vicinity after 11 p.m. when a man walked into the kitchen to find the bear that had entered through a set of locked, but not dead-bolted, French doors.  The bear charged the man and swatted at him causing serious injuries to his face and the top of his head.  The bear also scratched him across his back as he retreated to the bedroom where he locked himself in and called 911.  

Police and emergency medical services responded to the scene but the man refused medical treatment. The man was later driven by family members to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

A trap was set at the scene and a bear fitting the description was caught and euthanized early yesterday afternoon.  The bear was a 2 or 3-year-old female without cubs weighing 209 pounds.  Hair samples have been sent for DNA analysis and the claws have been swabbed for human hemoglobin testing.  Results are expected this week.

Although wildlife officers had not received any recent reports of bear complaints in this specific area, numerous bears inhabit Gatlinburg and other cities around the park.

Black bears habituated to human or other unnatural foods sometimes enter homes, vehicles, or other human-inhabited areas in search of food.  TWRA encourages people living or vacationing in bear-inhabited areas to live responsibly with black bears by practicing the BearWise Basics:

  • Never Feed or Approach Bears
  • Secure Food, Garbage, and Recycling
  • Remove Bird Feeders When Bears are Active
  • Never Leave Pet Food Outdoors
  • Clean And Store Grills
  • Alert Neighbors to Bear Activity

Learn more at BearWise.org


October 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Couple Argue Over Who Owns Phone Man Threw Out Car Window; Guy Woman Met On Dating App Steals $20,000 From Her

October 24, 2022

School Board Member Arrested On Indecent Exposure Charge From Over 5 Years Ago

October 24, 2022

Weston Wamp Seeks Change On Length Of Time County Emails Are Retained


A woman on Clio Avenue told police she and her boyfriend had gotten into a disorder and he took her phone and left. Police are very familiar with both of them, due to them calling the police ... (click for more)

A County School Board member has been arrested on a charge of indecent exposure in an alleged incident from over five years ago. Gary William Kuehn, 63, was charged in connection with an incident ... (click for more)

County Mayor Weston Wamp has asked the Hamilton County Public Records Commission to review the policy regarding the length of storage for emails throughout county government and "ensure the county ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Couple Argue Over Who Owns Phone Man Threw Out Car Window; Guy Woman Met On Dating App Steals $20,000 From Her

A woman on Clio Avenue told police she and her boyfriend had gotten into a disorder and he took her phone and left. Police are very familiar with both of them, due to them calling the police on each other constantly. The woman was able to track the phone in question just of couple blocks south. The officer then made his way to where the phone was pinging. Before making it to that ... (click for more)

School Board Member Arrested On Indecent Exposure Charge From Over 5 Years Ago

A County School Board member has been arrested on a charge of indecent exposure in an alleged incident from over five years ago. Gary William Kuehn, 63, was charged in connection with an incident at a doctor's office that the complaint says happened Aug. 18, 2017. It was unclear why the arrest was only made recently. The complaint says Kuehn was at the doctor's office to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Standing With Rhonda Thurman

Semillas, a group claiming to represent the Hispanic community in Chattanooga, is demanding HCDE School Board member Rhonda Thurman resign. Their excuse is Rhonda Thurman dared to acknowledge the increase in the number of non-English speaking students attending HCDE from five percent of total school enrollment in 2015 to over 9.2 percent in 2022. Because these students were ... (click for more)

Taylor Termination Is Deserved

Rheubin Taylor’s termination by Mayor Wamp is deserved. In fact, his termination should have come immediately following the revelation that his office destroyed records requested in an open records request. I don’t care how long he has served in this position, open defiance of the open records laws in the state of Tennessee should not merit an extension of a contract, ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Soccer Wins First Ever SoCon Championship

With a flick of her head, Mackenzie Smith found the back of the goal and helped Chattanooga to its first-ever Southern Conference women’s soccer regular season title. The Mocs and Furman finished 1-1 in regulation Sunday afternoon in Greenville, S.C., securing UTC’s top seed in the SoCon postseason tournament. “So happy for the team and for everyone involved with our program,” ... (click for more)

UTC Golfers Win Furman Intercollegiate

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team put in another dominating Sunday en route to a second consecutive trophy winning the Furman Intercollegiate. The Mocs shot 11-under 273 to pull away to a 3-stroke win over Davidson and James Madison which were runners-up at level par 852. It was an impressive display with three cards in the 60s, another a smidge outside and a 73 for a drop ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors