Police Blotter: Neighbor Leaves Creepy Clown Doll On Woman’s Doorstep; Suspect Steals Running Car At Gas Station

A woman on Northern Hills Road told police she wanted to turn over a clown doll, which someone left on her doorstep with a letter saying “Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can’t do this anymore”. The woman said she felt that the doll at her doorstep was creepy and just wanted the police to take the doll away. Police retrieved the doll without further incident.

Police were called to Arlington Avenue where a tow truck driver for H&R Recovery out of North Carolina said the owner of the vehicle was causing a verbal disorder. When police arrived, the man was gone. The tow truck driver showed police paperwork and police stayed to prevent any more disorder. The tow truck driver was able to leave with the vehicle without further incident.

An employee with Speedway at 3956 Brainerd Road told police a black female entered the store and took an unknown amount of merchandise. The employee said the woman had fled the scene.

A man at Downtown Automotive at 1725 Market St. told police two vehicles had been vandalized on the lot. The man said someone smashed the driver’s side rear windshield out of a Toyota LCW. The man said the next night someone smashed out the passenger rear windshield of a Mercedes-Benz GL450. The man said nothing was stolen and is unsure who might be doing this.

A man called police and said someone had stolen a Glock pistol out of his Honda while it was parked at 4300 Founders Way. The pistol was entered into NCIC as stolen.

A man in Dunlap told police he believed his phone had been hacked and the hacker is trying to get his personal and financial information. The man couldn’t provide any proof, but called because he wanted to tell police that he is close to getting evidence. He said that the hacker lives somewhere in Chattanooga but couldn’t provide any particular location. The man reported this to his local authorities, as well as the FBI. Police said his claim that his phone was being hacked seemed extremely speculative and unfounded.

An officer responded to a wellness check on Arlington Avenue. Police spoke with the woman who said she got into an argument with her son. Police identified the son and he said he was going to leave for the night. Police saw that he may have a possible warrant out of Hamilton County Sessions Court. Dispatch notified police that the warrant was not valid. The son left the scene without incident.

A woman on Grand Avenue told police she had ordered a package and it was supposed to come by mail. She then received notice that it was delivered around noon. She was at home when she got the notice and the package was not delivered and her mail doesn’t run until 5 p.m. anyway. She needed a report so that her package can be re-delivered.

An employee of Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. told police a man rented a truck in August and was supposed to turn it into Home Depot in Destin, Fl. six days later. The employee said they have tried to contact the man and he still hasn’t returned the truck. She wanted to report it stolen. The truck was entered into NCIC.

A woman on Oak Street told police her vehicle alarm went off and she believed that the vehicle behind her hit her car. The officer didn’t notice any damage on the suspect vehicle and the woman’s car had a small scratch and a little bubble in the paint. Neither the scratch or the paint bubble looked to be caused but an accident. The woman just wanted the damaged documented since she just bought the vehicle and she owes a lot of money on it. The “suspect vehicle" was not put in the report because there was no evidence that the vehicle made contact with her car. The owner of the "suspect vehicle" came out to see what was going on and she said she didn’t hit the woman’s car.

A man at 2230 Polymer Dr. told police he owned a white 2014 300 Chrysler. He said he went to a local gas station. When he arrived, he parked his vehicle, got out and went inside the gas station. He left his vehicle running with the key fob in it. Someone got into his car and drove off.