October 25, 2022
A woman on Northern Hills Road told police she wanted to turn over a clown doll, which someone left on her doorstep with a letter saying "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore". The woman said she felt that the doll at her doorstep was creepy and just wanted the police to take the doll away. Police retrieved the doll without further incident.
Gary William Kuehn, 63, was charged in connection with an incident at a doctor's office that the complaint says happened Aug. 18, 2017.
On why a five-year-old warrant was just now being served, the Sheriff's Office said, "Hamilton County Sheriff's
An issue currently facing those of us who live in Tennessee is the opportunity to vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 to preserve Tennessee's 1947 Right to Work law, which ensures that people cannot be forced to join a union and pay dues against their will. Please Vote Yes on Amendment 1 to add the law to the state constitution.

I work for a manufacturing company where the team

Despite the dispute over who has power to remove or retain in county government, there's so much more to be celebrated among the victors.
We cannot overlook, nor deny history was indeed made in Hamilton County, with sister and brother candidates, victoriously becoming first time office holders.
Being elected to two major offices in Hamilton County, was indeed, no small feat.
Tennessee has come so far this football season, stringing together seven consecutive victories and ascending from unranked to No. 3 nationally.

The third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers returned to Anderson Training Center Monday morning and kicked off the week of practice with a prime-time battle against No. 19/17 Kentucky looming on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
It was a team effort for the Volunteers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) in their last game against UT Martin. Eighty-six different student-athletes took the field for the Big ... (click for more)