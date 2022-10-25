 Tuesday, October 25, 2022 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Erlanger Has $21.4 Million 3rd Quarter Gain Despite Tough Hospital Environment

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Erlanger Health System reported net income, including provider relief funds, for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 totaled $21.4 million compared to a budgeted net income of $20 million. Officials said the gain occurred during a period in which many hospitals across the country are facing losses.

 

The gain includes $11.4 million in one-time federal COVID funds.

For the fiscal year, Erlanger got $14.7 million in federal COVID funds and will carry over $3.3 million for the next fiscal year.

 

The pandemic continued to have a significant impact on operations in Fiscal Year 2022, however, Erlanger's net patient service revenue grew 5.9 percent over Fiscal Year 2021, it was stated. 

 

The health system also reported net income from operations for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022-2023 of $6.99 million yielding a 2.3 percent operating margin.  These first quarter results outperformed budget.

 

Erlanger President and CEO Jim Coleman said, “As Erlanger faced the same issues and pressures endemic to the health care industry, the Erlanger team continued to provide exceptional care while maintaining its discipline for operational performance. Erlanger continues to strengthen its financial position and the quality of care provided.  This is a credit to leadership and operational execution by all members of the Erlanger team.” 

 

Officials said, "The results of operations for Fiscal Year 2022 reflect the positive momentum that began in Fiscal Year 2020 and leading to Erlanger’s improved financial position.  This performance was driven by the early implementation of the management action plan allowing Erlanger to sit at a better position financially at the onset of the pandemic thus allowing it to be more flexible in decisions.  The execution of the robust plan includes expense reduction and revenue growth initiatives that generated significant realized value reflected in the June 30, 2022 financial statements. 

 

"While Erlanger saw less admissions overall, the system served more complex high acuity patients from across the region, including adults and children. Throughout the year, the pandemic continued to pressure capacity and service availability as our associates continued to care for all patients. The system mitigated the impacts by adhering to its structured, tiered protocols with the overall goal to ensure patients receive the high level of care they needed in a safe manner.  Erlanger’s Level 1 adult and pediatric trauma centers, commitment to research and its academic medical center affiliation with UT College of Medicine makes it a health care destination for the treatment of the most complex cases." 

 

Lynn DeJaco, chief financial officer for Erlanger stated, “The past three years have been daunting to every healthcare organization, but Erlanger understood the importance of remaining fiscally responsible and financially secure in order to continue to serve our region.  This team’s dedication has withstood the many persisting challenges of the past few years to continue to compassionately care for their patients.”


 


October 26, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 25, 2022

Erlanger Has $21.4 Million 3rd Quarter Gain Despite Tough Hospital Environment

October 25, 2022

Cameron Hill Garden Club Lasted Much Longer Than The Hill Itself


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRAGG, GLEN BERNARD 2010 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FEDERAL ... (click for more)

Erlanger Health System reported net income, including provider relief funds, for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 totaled $21.4 million compared to a budgeted net income of $20 million. Officials said the ... (click for more)

The Cameron Hill Garden Club lasted much longer than the famed hill itself. After Urban Renewal knocked down all the homes of the garden club members, the dwindling survivors kept meeting for ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRAGG, GLEN BERNARD 2010 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FEDERAL HOLD BROWN, PATRICK M 9250 HARTLY PL OOLTWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BUSBY, ANDREW ... (click for more)

Erlanger Has $21.4 Million 3rd Quarter Gain Despite Tough Hospital Environment

Erlanger Health System reported net income, including provider relief funds, for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 totaled $21.4 million compared to a budgeted net income of $20 million. Officials said the gain occurred during a period in which many hospitals across the country are facing losses. The gain includes $11.4 million in one-time federal COVID funds. For the fiscal year, Erlanger ... (click for more)

Opinion

Oil And Politics

My gas and diesel are up, it's going up again. Saudi Arabia cut 2 million barrels a day after Biden asked them to produce more. They said they “did it for economic reasons”. They did. The dollars they receive are worth less because of Biden and his lockstep Dems in congress printing trillions of extra dollars chasing the same amount of goods. The Saudis understand inflation and ... (click for more)

What Took So Long? - And Response

Ever since I read the article about Gary Kuehn arrested on a 2017 incident I've been wondering why just now. Then this morning I'm reading the article about young people getting into politics and think could the Kuehn arrest be tied to the fact that we have a new District Attorney? Food for thought. Sam Lewallen, Jr. Sale Creek * * * I can’t help but ponder ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Have Come A Long Way, But Have Miles Yet To Travel

Tennessee has come so far this football season, stringing together seven consecutive victories and ascending from unranked to No. 3 nationally. And the Vols still have so far to go, coach Josh Heupel noted on Monday. Nearly half the season still lies ahead, beginning with Saturday’s visit from No. 19 Kentucky. After already facing four ranked teams, Tennessee will face three ... (click for more)

Primetime Ranked Showdown Looms As #3 Vols Start Kentucky Prep

The third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers returned to Anderson Training Center Monday morning and kicked off the week of practice with a prime-time battle against No. 19/17 Kentucky looming on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It was a team effort for the Volunteers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) in their last game against UT Martin. Eighty-six different student-athletes took the field for the Big ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors