Chester Martin Remembers Visits To Cameron Hill

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 - by Chester Martin
Boynton Park on Cameron Hill
Boynton Park on Cameron Hill

Just the mention of the name 'Cameron Hill' used to evoke pleasure for many a Chattanoogan as it was reminiscent of many a social gathering with family or friends. It was also a residential suburb 'unto itself', as it was bounded by the Tennessee River on north and west, and blocked passage to anyone trying to reach other areas of town. A small grassy part of it called Boynton Park was located at the extreme north end, which overlooked a steep dropoff, with views toward Sherman's concealed camp behind Stringer's Ridge of Civil War times.

The artist in me always responded to the way that Cameron Hill strongly resembled a miniature version of Lookout Mountain, as seen in Civil War photos.

It looked like the same forces of Nature which had sculpted Lookout had also sculpted Cameron Hill at about the same time, eons ago.

No one dreamed in the 1860's that earth-moving equipment of a future era would cut the hill down, 'in the name of Progress', of course, and a modern Interstate highway would skirt its eastern flank. We Chattanoogans were told that demolition of the hill was for the constructive purpose of 'getting fill-dirt' for the new freeway system which included I-24 and U.S. 27, though many people voiced alarm as they could daily watch the destruction of this iconic landmark from the downtown area.

Cameron Hill had been the long-time home of Chattanooga industrialists and also many ordinary people like two of my Kirkman Vocational High School friends who lived on it. And, in fact, that very school was located at 215 Chestnut St. at the exact location of the present Creative Discovery Museum. Kirkman's 'Hawk Hill' was in reality part of the eastern side of Cameron Hill, and our school's Alma Mater song included the words, 'Outlined against the Hill of Cameron'.

A delightful ride through the old downtown area of Chattanooga could be had by driving downhill on Sixth Street from Georgia Avenue, across Market and Broad Streets, past Chestnut and Pine to the shady uphill slopes of Cameron Hill. It was like being on a giant roller coaster ride through the history of Chattanooga as you had the Cosmopolitan Funeral Home on the left, near Pine Street, which was the former Rathburn-Nottingham antebellum residence, one of the earlier significant houses of our city. All this lovely area had to go away in the name of Progress, as well.

Too steep to support more north-south running streets such as Chestnut and Pine, or cross-streets like Sixth, Seventh and Eighth streets, access to the hill could only be achieved via Ninth Street, (now called Martin Luther King Blvd).  A turn to the right at the area later known as the Golden Gateway led northward to the top of the hill, past many Victorian residences, to the aforementioned Boynton Park. Crowned with a medium-sized stucco pavilion, this landmark could be seen from most parts of the city center. A bit shabby on close inspection, it was devoid of any tables or seating, but served as a good shelter for picknickers in case of sudden inclement weather. Future generations could probably have restored it for more modern uses.

Downhill at river level, and on the west side, was an interesting place called Blue Goose Hollow – then hidden away and virtually unknown. My dad was a postman, however, who knew about that place and, when I found out about it as a kid, I would beg him to drive me over there on the then-narrow city street while my mom was grocery shopping at the Hill’s store on Market Street. The name ‘Blue Goose Hollow’ never failed to intrigue and amuse me. I think it is better known today.

Public outrage over destruction of the hill went on for a long time, forcing those who had presided over its destruction to make promises of new grandeur that would more than compensate for its loss. As a result, only a group of architecturally inferior apartment buildings were erected there - nothing that could possibly enhance the skyline of a city desirous of modernizing itself. These apartments were fortunately removed after several years and replaced with the far superior buildings of an insurance company.

Sorely missed by the ever-dwindling number of us who remember, we can only hope that articles like these in John Wilson's Chattanoogan.com will serve to keep the memory of Cameron Hill alive.

 


October 26, 2022

