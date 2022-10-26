County Plans 2 New Holidays For Employees - Veterans Day And Juneteenth

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Wednesday he was recommending that county employees get two additional holidays - Veterans Day and Juneteenth.

He said at the current time employees at the city and the state both enjoy more holidays than county employees.

With the two new holidays, the county will be equal to the city and have one less than the state.

County Commission members indicated they would approve the move.

Commissioner Greg Martin asked the cost of the additional holidays. Lee Brouner, finance director, said it would be around $150,000 per holiday.

County Mayor Wamp said the additions would "honor county employees. It is designed to boost morale and improve retention."

He said he was surprised that the county did not celebrate Veterans Day, given the local emphasis on backing the military. He said Juneteenth is observed on June 19 and celebrates the end of slavery. He said county employees with children out of school at that time would have additional family time.

The move will take effect in 2023.