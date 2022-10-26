 Wednesday, October 26, 2022 51.0°F   overcast   Overcast

County Plans 2 New Holidays For Employees - Veterans Day And Juneteenth

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Wednesday he was recommending that county employees get two additional holidays - Veterans Day and Juneteenth.

He said at the current time employees at the city and the state both enjoy more holidays than county employees.

With the two new holidays, the county will be equal to the city and have one less than the state.

County Commission members indicated they would approve the move.

Commissioner Greg Martin asked the cost of the additional holidays. Lee Brouner, finance director, said it would be around $150,000 per holiday.

County Mayor Wamp said the additions would "honor county employees. It is designed to boost morale and improve retention."

He said he was surprised that the county did not celebrate Veterans Day, given the local emphasis on backing the military. He said Juneteenth is observed on June 19 and celebrates the end of slavery. He said county employees with children out of school at that time would have additional family time.

The move will take effect in 2023.


October 26, 2022

Police Blotter: Gas Station Owner Says He'll Exchange Woman's Phone For Crackers She Stole; Disruptive Man In The Bathroom Is Trespassed

October 26, 2022

Both Governor Candidates Back Amendment 3

October 26, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The owner of BP at 6960 Lee Hwy. told police a man and woman entered his store and began shopping around. He said he saw the woman take a pack of crackers and conceal it in her pants, under her ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee and Dr. Jason Martin , Democratic nominee for governor, said they both support Amendment 3, a ballot measure that would remove slavery exception language from the S tate C onstitution. ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Opinion

Oil And Politics

My gas and diesel are up, it's going up again. Saudi Arabia cut 2 million barrels a day after Biden asked them to produce more. They said they “did it for economic reasons”. They did. The dollars they receive are worth less because of Biden and his lockstep Dems in congress printing trillions of extra dollars chasing the same amount of goods. The Saudis understand inflation and ... (click for more)

What Took So Long? - And Response

Ever since I read the article about Gary Kuehn arrested on a 2017 incident I've been wondering why just now. Then this morning I'm reading the article about young people getting into politics and think could the Kuehn arrest be tied to the fact that we have a new District Attorney? Food for thought. Sam Lewallen, Jr. Sale Creek * * * I can’t help but ponder ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The Kentucky Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of Kentucky. The prime-time matchup will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football for the latest updates on game information. In the history of ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Have Come A Long Way, But Have Miles Yet To Travel

Tennessee has come so far this football season, stringing together seven consecutive victories and ascending from unranked to No. 3 nationally. And the Vols still have so far to go, coach Josh Heupel noted on Monday. Nearly half the season still lies ahead, beginning with Saturday’s visit from No. 19 Kentucky. After already facing four ranked teams, Tennessee will face three ... (click for more)


