October 27, 2022
Police were called to Tru by Hilton at 7008 Shallowford Road on a report of a suspicious person. The caller said a man in a Mercedes Benz was driving through the parking lot, just going back and forth. Police arrived and spoke with the man who was walking around near the entrance of the hotel. He said he was waiting for his girlfriend to be released from jail and he didn't know ... (click for more)
During early voting and on Election Day, Tennessee voters can utilize the Secretary of State’s convenient and secure toll-free Official Election Hotline and Text to Report Voter Fraud system.
Hamilton County Commissioners Geno Shipley and Chip Baker, thank you so much.
I am so grateful to y’all for restoring Mowbray Mountain back to the city of Soddy Daisy and Sale Creek District 1.
The recent redistricting stripped Mowbray Mountain from District 1, and moved us to District 2. I never thought in a million years it would be possible to restore Mowbray Mountain and ... (click for more)
My gas and diesel are up, it's going up again.
Saudi Arabia cut 2 million barrels a day after Biden asked them to produce more. They said they “did it for economic reasons”. They did. The dollars they receive are worth less because of Biden and his lockstep Dems in congress printing trillions of extra dollars chasing the same amount of goods. The Saudis understand inflation and ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of Kentucky.
The first permanent downtown disc golf course in the nation is opening next week in Dalton, Ga., and the holes are already open for play. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the course on Friday, Nov. 4, t at 3 p.m. at the Old Freight Depot at 305 S. Depot St. and the course will host its first tournament the next morning.
