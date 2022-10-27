Police Blotter: Man Loitering At Hotel Is Waiting For His Girlfriend Just Released From Jail; Investigative Reporters Are Harassed

System To Report Voter Fraud Available During Early Voting

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Police were called to Tru by Hilton at 7008 Shallowford Road on a report of a suspicious person. The caller said a man in a Mercedes Benz was driving through the parking lot, just going back ... (click for more)

During early voting and on Election Day, Tennessee voters can utilize the Secretary of State’s convenient and secure toll-free Official Election Hotline and Text to Report Voter Fraud system. ... (click for more)