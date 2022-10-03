Justin Pippen, 44, Charged With Domestic Violence Homicide In Dalton

The Dalton Police Department has upgraded the charges against Justin Pippen, 44, to include homicide after a Sept. 29th domestic violence incident that has now left a Dalton woman dead. Rachael Schaefer, 40, of 905 Liddell Street in Dalton passed away from her injuries on Monday morning while hospitalized at Hamilton Medical Center.

Police were dispatched to 905 Liddell Street #4 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

on Sept. 29,to a report of a woman who was not breathing. Ms. Schaefer and Pippen live together at the residence. When officers arrived, they found Ms. Schaefer unresponsive suffering from unknown injuries. Officers and EMS rendered aid and Ms. Schaefer was taken to Hamilton Medical Center for treatment.

Once at the hospital, it was determined that Ms. Schaefer’s injuries appeared to have been from being beaten. Pippen was on scene at the residence and had made the 911 call for medical assistance.

After an investigation determined that Pippen was responsible for Ms. Schaefer’s injuries,

Pippen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and aggravated sexual battery.

Pippen was taken to the Whitfield County Jail where he remains in custody.

After Ms. Schaeffer's death, investigators sought a homicide warrant for Pippen and that warrant was granted on Monday afternoon.

This incident is still being investigated.