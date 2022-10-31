Chattanooga Woman Facing Murder Charge After Fisherman Finds Human Remains At South Holston Lake

A Chattanooga woman and a Kingsport man are facing charges after a fisherman found human remains at South Holston Lake on Thursday.

Wanda Marie Ward was charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and sale and delivery of Schedule I drugs. James Edward Duncan III was charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.

Detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations handled the investigation.