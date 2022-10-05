Police Blotter: Disorderly Woman In McDonalds Drive-Thru Asked To Leave; Woman’s Not Sure If She Hit Pickup Or It Hit Her

McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in the drive-thru line. The driver said she was waiting for her order. The officer spoke with the manager who said before the officer arrived, the woman had been banging on the drive-thru window and acting in a disorderly and aggressive manner. The officer told the driver that McDonald's management did not want her on the property any longer and she left.

* * *

A woman on Pine Needles Trail told police her grandmother’s ID and credit cards had been taken by her son. The woman said the son has power of attorney over his mother. He is refusing to give her items back. She wants them back so she can go the bank, but she can't because she doesn’t have her ID. This report was made so the grandmother could retrieve a new ID at the DMV.

* * *

A man told police he left his phone on the counter inside Kanku’s Express at 4408 Highway 58. He returned late to retrieve his phone but it was no longer there. He suspects an employee took the phone. Police spoke with the employee and he said he didn’t take the phone and didn’t have access to view the surveillance video.

* * *

A woman on McBrien Road told police someone got into her mailbox outside her door and opened a package. She said they only took a key chain, but she would still like it documented.

* * *

Police reported seeing a Chevrolet Aveo LS on Talley Road for several days. The car didn’t appear to be damaged, including no harm to the ignition. It appears possibly abandoned and isn’t reported as stolen. The car was outside of the roadway near electrical equipment on what appears to be private property.

* **

Police were dispatched to Winter Lane on a call of suspicious activity. Officers spoke with two men about a third man who was reported to be there with them that evening. Both men denied seeing the man, but said he had been at that address earlier in the day. Police weren’t able to find the third man. The other two men were run for warrants, and one came back, but wasn’t able to be verified.

* * *

Police were patrolling on Snow Street and noticed a suspicious vehicle backed in. Officers ran the tag on the white Range Rover and it came back stolen out of Red Bank. The officers verified through NCIC and contacted the Red Bank Police Department. The owner was notified but hung up on dispatch and did not answer a call back. Cains Wrecker Service was called and the vehicle was towed to 608 Cherokee Blvd. A Red Bank officer responded to the scene as well.

* * *

A man was camping behind Dollar Tree at 3536 Cummings Hwy. He had an earlier police encounter and was told he had 24 hours to be gone. The officer asked him to start moving off of the property first thing in the morning. He said he was in the area because a certain man had stolen a bike from him and he was trying to locate it. He said he would head back towards 8th Street.

* * *

Police responded to 5201 Hixson Pike for an alarm at Hixson Utility District. Police were told the “front office motion" sensor had been triggered. Upon arrival, police found an open door leading into the office area. The building was cleared, and no one was found. A man responded as the responsible person for the alarm, and walked through the business with police. The man was unable to locate anything out of the ordinary. The alarm was reset without issue, and the man will be reviewing camera footage at a later date to ensure nothing unusual had occurred.

* * *

Police were called to Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. where the manager asked for a man in a blue shirt at the back of the motel be trespassed, as he didn’t have a room. Police spoke with the man and he said he didn’t’ have a room. The officer told him he was trespassed from the property, that he was not in trouble but he had to leave and if he came back, he could be arrested. He left the property without incident.

* * *

Police were called to The Shallowford Apartments at 7510 Shallowford Road. The property manager said a woman had parked in front of the office and opened every door on her vehicle. She then placed three magazines on one of the golf carts belonging to the property. The woman then got into her vehicle and went back to her apartment. No contact was made between the two women. The manager said her attorney had informed the woman she was not allowed to come to the office until her eviction process was finalized. However, there was no judge-ordered paperwork on the issue.

* * *

A woman called police and said she was at Old Chicago Pizza at 250 Northgate Mall Dr. the evening before, and, when she left, she was backing out of a parking space next to a white pickup truck. She said there was a man standing near the truck smoking who guided her out of her space. This morning, she found damage to the passenger side of her vehicle. She said, "I don't know if I hit the truck or the truck hit my SUV." She doesn’t have any information on the pickup she was parked next to.