October 5, 2022
McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
(click for more)
McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in the drive-thru line. The driver said she was waiting for her order. The officer spoke with the manager who said before the officer arrived, the woman had been banging on the drive-thru window ... (click for more)
I am a longtime resident of north Hamilton County, living in what is now Soddy Daisy. A few years ago, I cut my leg using a chainsaw. My wife drove me to an emergency room in Red Bank. After waiting for what seemed like a long time, I was told I would need to go to their downtown location to be sewn up. They told me, “There’s nobody here who can sew you up!”
Frustrated, my wife ... (click for more)
The picture shows a young blonde girl, her arm around her dad’s neck, as “she watches a man wearing a dog mask and (draped) in a flag that indicates he likes to pretend to be a dog at the Chattanooga Pride parade in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Oct. 2.”
No, I wasn’t there but The Epoch Times was, and on Tuesday there appeared on its website a story with the headline: ‘Corporate-Sponsored ... (click for more)
Chattanooga’s Ailym Ford and Jay Person were named the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association for their efforts in contests from September 26-October 2.
Ford rushed 28 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Mocs’ 24-16 victory at East Tennessee State. The Florence, S.C., native carried 18 times ... (click for more)
The kickoff for Tennessee’s football game at LSU on Saturday is all wrong by bayou standard time.
The Tigers typically prowl their stadium and stalk their opponents by moonlight. The atmosphere, no matter how hostile it will be for a 11 a.m. (central time) start, won’t match the decibel level of a night game, when the setting typically is fueled by a full day of . . . er, well ... (click for more)