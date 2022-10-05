 Thursday, October 6, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


County Commission Approves $8 Million Purchase Of Former Cigna Headquarters For New School

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

The County Commission on Wednesday approved the $8 million purchase of the former Cigna headquarters on Goodwin Road in East Brainerd for use as an elementary school.

The deal comes with 19 acres and with an office building full of furniture. The office includes 98,562 square feet.

Justin Witt of the county schools said it is expected to cost $15 million to $20 million to convert the office for school use.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said the agreement worked out earlier called for the county to pay for the purchase and for the schools to fund the remodeling.

The Cigna headquarters was built in 1990 and renovated in 2020. It is LEED certified. It includes 700 parking spaces.

The purchase was from Empire Communities, which plans to develop the remainder of the 95-acre property with a variety of residential, office and commercial.

Casting the only no vote was Warren Mackey, who said the building was not large enough and would be filled with students when it opened.


October 30, 2022

Bieses Had Comfortable Quarters On West Fifth Street, Prospect Street On Cameron Hill

October 6, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Disorderly Woman In McDonalds Drive-Thru Asked To Leave; Woman’s Not Sure If She Hit Pickup Or It Hit Her


Charles W. Biese and his son, Robert W., had fine homes on Cameron Hill when it was in its hey day. The Bieses lived at 524 West Fifth St. - at the very end of Fifth at the dead end as the hill ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, SHANIA DANYEL LADEAN 4914 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT ... (click for more)

McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Bieses Had Comfortable Quarters On West Fifth Street, Prospect Street On Cameron Hill

Charles W. Biese and his son, Robert W., had fine homes on Cameron Hill when it was in its hey day. The Bieses lived at 524 West Fifth St. - at the very end of Fifth at the dead end as the hill rose. Afterward, Robert moved on up to the view at 203 Prospect at the corner of Sixth Street beside the home of attorney Joe Clift. Charles W. Biese was a native of Odenburg, Germany ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, SHANIA DANYEL LADEAN 4914 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY BARNES, TAMMY RENEE 3076 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321 Age at Arrest: 59 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY) BERMUDEZ, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy Needs A Real Emergency Room - And Response (2)

I am a longtime resident of north Hamilton County, living in what is now Soddy Daisy. A few years ago, I cut my leg using a chainsaw. My wife drove me to an emergency room in Red Bank. After waiting for what seemed like a long time, I was told I would need to go to their downtown location to be sewn up. They told me, “There’s nobody here who can sew you up!” Frustrated, my wife ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: As Others See Us

The picture shows a young blonde girl, her arm around her dad’s neck, as “she watches a man wearing a dog mask and (draped) in a flag that indicates he likes to pretend to be a dog at the Chattanooga Pride parade in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Oct. 2.” No, I wasn’t there but The Epoch Times was, and on Tuesday there appeared on its website a story with the headline: ‘Corporate-Sponsored ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC's Naglestad, Underwood Honored By NISL

The National Independent Soccer Association announced its September Performers of the Month awards on Wednesday. These awards are determined by a select set of NISA front office staff. Chattanooga FC's Markus Naglestad was named Player of the Month. Naglestad returned to his early-season form in September. He led the league with five goals in September bringing his season total ... (click for more)

Mocs' Ford, Person Tapped As TSWA Football Players Of The Week

Chattanooga’s Ailym Ford and Jay Person were named the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association for their efforts in contests from September 26-October 2. Ford rushed 28 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Mocs’ 24-16 victory at East Tennessee State. The Florence, S.C., native carried 18 times ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors