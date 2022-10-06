Police Blotter: Woman Hides Her Belongings Behind Dumpster And They Get Scattered; Man Yelling At Runners Is Fed Up With Chattanooga

A woman told police she put her items behind a dumpster at the Quality Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road and when she returned all of her stuff was scattered across the parking lot. She said a taller black male with dreadlocks and a patchy beard said his items were gone and asked to look through the woman’s stuff. She agreed and the man then found his backpack. He then started to search through the woman’s purse and was getting irritated. The woman told him to not look through her purse but she ended up walking away. When she came back, her purse, ID, phone and $22 in cash were taken. She doesn’t know the who the man is, but knows that he goes by Maurice.



* * *

An officer was called to Hamilton Place at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. where a man said he was sitting in his vehicle when he saw a woman in the car parked next to him open their door striking his vehicle, causing a chip in the paint. The man said the woman walked away as if nothing happened. The officer ran the plate of the vehicle next to him, a red Honda Accord. The officer attempted to locate the woman and eventually she returned to her car and the officer was able to get her side of the story. The woman said she didn’t realize it happened. She apologized and provided her information.

* * *

The manager of Walgreens at 2289 Gunbarrel Road told police a homeless black male had shoplifted from the store. He was seen selecting merchandise, consuming it, and then leaving without paying for anything. The officer attempted to watch video however, it is hard to see the suspect as the camera footage has a purple tint that obscures vision. The estimated total value of merchandise consumed was around $15. If the suspect is identified, Walgreens wishes to prosecute and trespass the suspect.

* * *

An employee at REI, 2507 Lifestyle Way, told police a customer found a live 9mm bullet in the parking lot. This was given to the employee who gave it to police. The bullet was turned into CPD Property.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer saw a man panhandling on the interstate off ramp to Shallowford Road. The officer told the man of the laws regarding panhandling and being on the freeway. He was made clear not to panhandle on the interstate.

* * *

A woman on E. 18th Street told police her car was broken into. She said the car door was unlocked because there was no damage to the vehicle. There was a PlayStation 4 and Chrome Notebook that were taken from the car, valued at around $550. There is no suspect information at this time but another officer took a report from the neighbor who also had stuff taken from his car.

* * *



A woman on N. Marks Avenue told police someone attempted to steal her A/C unit. She said the unit was moved off of its base and that is why she believes someone attempted to steal it.

* * *

A man on Judys Lane told police he has a "Twitch" account and was contacted by someone in the chat claiming to be with "Lizard Squad Hacking". They told him they had all of his important information. They listed a previous address and his current phone number. Soon after, he started getting phone calls from an unknown number. A man left a voicemail, but no demands or threats were made at that time. He said it sounded like the caller had a British accent. The officer did a search on the number and found that it belongs to a California company. The man is worried that the hackers could gain access to his personal information and information on his computer pertaining to his work. He works from home. The officer told the man to contact his bank and start monitoring his credit report. The officer also asked him to contact Twitch and make a report with them and to contact his IT department at work and have them check his computer for a possible hack.

* * *

A woman on 6th Avenue told police she parked her 2011 Chevy Malibu on the side of the street in front of her residence. Sometime during the night, someone broke into her car and stole several items. She said the left side window was scratched and the right side window cracked.

* * *



A man on Preserve Drive told police a tenant pays him rent by direct deposit into his account with First Bank & Trust and recently the man noticed that an additional $1,000 had been deposited into his account by mistake and there was $2,100 extra in total. The man had been communicating with the tenant by email about this problem and the tenant told him to wire the $2,100 to an account with Wells Fargo and the name of the account holder read as "Jee H Kim". The man’s bank then told him he had made a mistake and the money didn’t go out when he tried to wire it, so he didn't lose any money. Then the man realized this was a scam attempt when the tenant called from a LaGrange phone number and became more demanding by email. He also realized that his tenant's email had been hacked by the suspect who had been communicating under the tenant's identity.

* * *

A woman on E. 17th Street called police and said she left her bicycle chained to her front porch the previous night and saw it around 10 p.m. She discovered that it was gone around 6 a.m. The chain had been cut.

* * *

Runners in the area of 724 N. Market St. called police complaining that an older, white, bearded man with a guitar case was yelling and cussing at the group as they ran by. Police arrived and spoke with the man. He seemed agitated but was cooperative with police. He said the runners were harassing him, calling him crazy. He agreed that a ride to the Community Kitchen was in his best interest before he began his journey back to Georgia, since he had grown annoyed with Chattanooga and its inhabitants. An officer transported the man to the Community Kitchen per his request. He thanked the officer for the assistance.