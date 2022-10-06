Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, SHANIA DANYEL LADEAN
4914 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BARNES, TAMMY RENEE
3076 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
BERMUDEZ, JEANNETTE
308 CHICKUMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE
3676 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOONE, THOMAS LEE
710 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRADLEY, J ANTHONY ZIKELL
712 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
CECIL, ANGELA YVONNE
246 E 11TH STREET SUITE 501 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CERMENO-ROSAL, FRANCO YSAC
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051655
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHAPPELL, MATTHEW CLAY
3932 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
CROSS, LAURA DEMIG
1332 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214111
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE
106 CENTRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374191704
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF PROTECTION OR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)
DANIEL, JACOB RYAN
3109 ELLIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374124507
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG APRAPHERNALIA
FENDER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
1526 CASSVILLE RD CARTERSVILLE, 30121
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FLEMING, KARL E
4883 RANCO CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
FUQUA, JEREMY LIEUTENANT
804 EAST 48 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
GAINES, CRYSTAL LATESSE
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFIN, JEQUAN MAURQUISE
8108 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE
1108 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044443
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HANKS, BRANDON LEE
6026 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
HARDY, JESSIA NICOLE
4438 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF FENTYNAL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HENDRIX, SHANA NICOLE
179 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1.000
HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL
724 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
JUSTICE, AMBER DAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KEITH, JANUARY MARIE
3405 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLEY, CORNEA DEONTAE
309 MICHELLE DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374125500
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEFTWICH, MARCUS LEBRON
4709 ENTERPRISE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LODEN, KYLA NICOLE
1801 EUCHEE RD TEN MILE, 37880
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
MALDONADO, ESPINOZA EDWIN
6110 CHANDLER HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
MARTIN, BRIAN D
1505 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MASON, ANTOINE J
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 818 CHATTANOOGA, 374213709
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCKIBBEN, VANESSA MARIA
4621 MAYWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
MEYER, NEIL PETER
6508 HARBOR VIEW DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
RAMSEY, ALMETA RENEE
899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064111
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (ASSAULT)
REED, BETTY JOHANNAH
2364 POST OAK ROAD RINNGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROACH, NATERIA D
394 WOODS RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNAILIA
POSSESSION OF SCH II
SANDERS, SHAWN M
1910 OXNARD RD ATHENS, 373031952
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMMONS, ZACHARY
1548 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SWANSON, RONALD
2307 MEADOWBROOK TR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OVER 1000
TAYLOR, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE
432 D HARVEY RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEAGUE, JOHNNY LAMAR
619 OVERLOOK TRAIL SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
THOMAS, JACOB K
4300 CROSBY DR KNOXVILLE, 37909
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMAS, PERRY LEBRON
3671 KNOLLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
TINKER, SKYLA NICOLE
513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TONEY, MARK KIMRICK
8311 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214333
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
WALLACE, DAVIS MERVIN
4190 CYNTHIA LN APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WALLACE, EMANUEL JOSEPH
4309 B BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SALE, LOAN OR EXHIB. OBSCENE MATERIALS TO MINORS
SALE, LOAN OR EXHIB. OBSCENE MATERIALS TO MINORS
WATERS, JENNIFER NICOLE
7358 MCCORMACK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WENDEL, NICHOLAS C
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WHITE, JOHNNY LEE
5533 JOYNER ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
WHITE, SHORHONDA QUEENISHA
808 N MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, KEMETRICE NASHUN
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000
WOLFE, JOHNATHAN DANIEL
4175 ALABAMA RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT