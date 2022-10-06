 Thursday, October 6, 2022 Weather

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, SHANIA DANYEL LADEAN 
4914 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BARNES, TAMMY RENEE 
3076 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

BERMUDEZ, JEANNETTE 
308 CHICKUMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE 
3676 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BOONE, THOMAS LEE 
710 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BRADLEY, J ANTHONY ZIKELL 
712 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

CECIL, ANGELA YVONNE 
246 E 11TH STREET SUITE 501 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CERMENO-ROSAL, FRANCO YSAC 
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051655 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHAPPELL, MATTHEW CLAY 
3932 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

CROSS, LAURA DEMIG 
1332 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214111 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE 
106 CENTRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374191704 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF PROTECTION OR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)

DANIEL, JACOB RYAN 
3109 ELLIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374124507 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG APRAPHERNALIA

FENDER, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
1526 CASSVILLE RD CARTERSVILLE, 30121 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FLEMING, KARL E 
4883 RANCO CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)

FUQUA, JEREMY LIEUTENANT 
804 EAST 48 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

GAINES, CRYSTAL LATESSE 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFIN, JEQUAN MAURQUISE 
8108 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE 
1108 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044443 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HANKS, BRANDON LEE 
6026 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

HARDY, JESSIA NICOLE 
4438 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF FENTYNAL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

HENDRIX, SHANA NICOLE 
179 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1.000

HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL 
724 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

JUSTICE, AMBER DAWN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KEITH, JANUARY MARIE 
3405 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, CORNEA DEONTAE 
309 MICHELLE DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374125500 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEFTWICH, MARCUS LEBRON 
4709 ENTERPRISE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LODEN, KYLA NICOLE 
1801 EUCHEE RD TEN MILE, 37880 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

MALDONADO, ESPINOZA EDWIN 
6110 CHANDLER HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING

MARTIN, BRIAN D 
1505 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MASON, ANTOINE J 
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 818 CHATTANOOGA, 374213709 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCKIBBEN, VANESSA MARIA 
4621 MAYWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

MEYER, NEIL PETER 
6508 HARBOR VIEW DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

RAMSEY, ALMETA RENEE 
899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064111 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (ASSAULT)

REED, BETTY JOHANNAH 
2364 POST OAK ROAD RINNGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROACH, NATERIA D 
394 WOODS RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNAILIA
POSSESSION OF SCH II

SANDERS, SHAWN M 
1910 OXNARD RD ATHENS, 373031952 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMMONS, ZACHARY 
1548 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SWANSON, RONALD 
2307 MEADOWBROOK TR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OVER 1000

TAYLOR, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE 
432 D HARVEY RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEAGUE, JOHNNY LAMAR 
619 OVERLOOK TRAIL SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

THOMAS, JACOB K 
4300 CROSBY DR KNOXVILLE, 37909 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THOMAS, PERRY LEBRON 
3671 KNOLLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

TINKER, SKYLA NICOLE 
513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TONEY, MARK KIMRICK 
8311 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214333 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

WALLACE, DAVIS MERVIN 
4190 CYNTHIA LN APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WALLACE, EMANUEL JOSEPH 
4309 B BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SALE, LOAN OR EXHIB. OBSCENE MATERIALS TO MINORS
SALE, LOAN OR EXHIB. OBSCENE MATERIALS TO MINORS

WATERS, JENNIFER NICOLE 
7358 MCCORMACK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WENDEL, NICHOLAS C 
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WHITE, JOHNNY LEE 
5533 JOYNER ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS

WHITE, SHORHONDA QUEENISHA 
808 N MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, KEMETRICE NASHUN 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

WOLFE, JOHNATHAN DANIEL 
4175 ALABAMA RD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT


