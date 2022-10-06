Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, SHANIA DANYEL LADEAN

4914 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BARNES, TAMMY RENEE

3076 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)



BERMUDEZ, JEANNETTE

308 CHICKUMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE

3676 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BOONE, THOMAS LEE

710 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BRADLEY, J ANTHONY ZIKELL

712 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM



CECIL, ANGELA YVONNE

246 E 11TH STREET SUITE 501 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CERMENO-ROSAL, FRANCO YSAC

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051655

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHAPPELL, MATTHEW CLAY

3932 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



CROSS, LAURA DEMIG

1332 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214111

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE

106 CENTRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374191704

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF PROTECTION OR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)



DANIEL, JACOB RYAN

3109 ELLIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374124507

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG APRAPHERNALIA



FENDER, MICHAEL ANTHONY

1526 CASSVILLE RD CARTERSVILLE, 30121

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FLEMING, KARL E

4883 RANCO CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)



FUQUA, JEREMY LIEUTENANT

804 EAST 48 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



GAINES, CRYSTAL LATESSE

1400 N CHAMBERLAIN APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRIFFIN, JEQUAN MAURQUISE

8108 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE

1108 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044443

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HANKS, BRANDON LEE

6026 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)HARDY, JESSIA NICOLE4438 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF FENTYNAL FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSHENDRIX, SHANA NICOLE179 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1.000HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL724 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERYATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYJUSTICE, AMBER DAWNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGKEITH, JANUARY MARIE3405 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KELLEY, CORNEA DEONTAE309 MICHELLE DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374125500Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEFTWICH, MARCUS LEBRON4709 ENTERPRISE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTLODEN, KYLA NICOLE1801 EUCHEE RD TEN MILE, 37880Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESMALDONADO, ESPINOZA EDWIN6110 CHANDLER HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTALKINGMARTIN, BRIAN D1505 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMASON, ANTOINE J6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 818 CHATTANOOGA, 374213709Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWISHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYMCKIBBEN, VANESSA MARIA4621 MAYWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYMEYER, NEIL PETER6508 HARBOR VIEW DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVEHICULAR HOMICIDELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFAILURE TO RENDER AIDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCETRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDRAMSEY, ALMETA RENEE899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064111Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (ASSAULT)REED, BETTY JOHANNAH2364 POST OAK ROAD RINNGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARROACH, NATERIA D394 WOODS RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSS. DRUG PARAPHERNAILIAPOSSESSION OF SCH IISANDERS, SHAWN M1910 OXNARD RD ATHENS, 373031952Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULT ON POLICERETALIATION FOR PAST ACTSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMMONS, ZACHARY1548 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESWANSON, RONALD2307 MEADOWBROOK TR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OVER 1000TAYLOR, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE432 D HARVEY RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETEAGUE, JOHNNY LAMAR619 OVERLOOK TRAIL SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)THOMAS, JACOB K4300 CROSBY DR KNOXVILLE, 37909Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHOMAS, PERRY LEBRON3671 KNOLLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTTINKER, SKYLA NICOLE513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATONEY, MARK KIMRICK8311 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214333Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)WALLACE, DAVIS MERVIN4190 CYNTHIA LN APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWALLACE, EMANUEL JOSEPH4309 B BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSALE, LOAN OR EXHIB. OBSCENE MATERIALS TO MINORSSALE, LOAN OR EXHIB. OBSCENE MATERIALS TO MINORSWATERS, JENNIFER NICOLE7358 MCCORMACK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WENDEL, NICHOLAS C7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWHITE, JOHNNY LEE5533 JOYNER ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTSWHITE, SHORHONDA QUEENISHA808 N MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, KEMETRICE NASHUN3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000WOLFE, JOHNATHAN DANIEL4175 ALABAMA RD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT