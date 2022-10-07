October 7, 2022
Police responded to a disorder between a man and a woman on E. 44th St. The woman said she and the man got into an argument about him leaving and threatening to take her dog. She said there was ... (click for more)
Firefighters with Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department conducted a quick fire attack Friday morning at the Dollar General store in the Middle Valley area.
A 911 call was made reporting a commercial ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Police responded to a disorder between a man and a woman on E. 44th St. The woman said she and the man got into an argument about him leaving and threatening to take her dog. She said there was no physical altercation and that it was only verbal. The man said he and the woman were in an argument about how a friend used their shower and she didn’t like that. He told the woman he ... (click for more)
Firefighters with Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department conducted a quick fire attack Friday morning at the Dollar General store in the Middle Valley area.
A 911 call was made reporting a commercial fire at the Dollar General store at 6923 Middle Valley Road. Dallas Bay VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke in the building.
Firefighters conducted a quick ... (click for more)
When I travel up and down Hixson Pike, my car alerts me to the traffic cameras that monitor vehicles for speeding. Sure enough, if I speed through these zones, I get a ticket in the mail a few weeks later. The radar is incredibly accurate at detecting speeders. The cameras are a technological marvel with their ability to zoom in on a moving car and read the license plate.
When ... (click for more)
The Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association is greatly concerned about the rapid pace of development that is currently encircling our community.
While we realize that the pace of growth in the city is rapidly occurring, we were startled to see an editorial in the Times Free Press that implied that plans the city of Chattanooga have for building the Central Avenue Extension through ... (click for more)
Having not played in five years isn’t the biggest reason why introductions are in order when Tennessee and LSU meet on Saturday.
A more compelling incentive is both football programs now are under the stewardship of new coaches. The Tigers are beginning a new era with first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers (4-1) have won four in a row (2-0 SEC) and have returned to the national ... (click for more)
Chattanooga State Volleyball standout McKenna Hayes has been honored as the National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week.
Hayes, who played basketball and volleyball at East Hamilton High School, led the Tigers to big wins recently by scoring 13 aces in one set and collecting 16 aces for an entire match.
Altogether, she had 20 aces and 42 ... (click for more)