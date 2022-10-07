New I-24 East Exit Ramp To Broad Street To Prompt Traffic Shift Sunday Evening

Beginning Sunday evening, as part of the I-24 Interchange Improvements project at Broad and Market Streets, a new traffic pattern will be implemented at Exit 178 on I-24 East.

As part of this new traffic pattern, I-24 East traffic will use Exit 178 to access Broad Street directly. A new traffic signal will be activated at the intersection of Broad Street and the new I-24 East ramp. In addition, US-27 South traffic will use the Williams Street exit to access Broad Street. Detour signs directing traffic to Broad Street from US-27 South will be posted.

