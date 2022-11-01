Fire Damages Rafael's Italian Restaurant On Monday Night

Fire damaged the Rafael's Italian Restaurant on Hixson Pike Monday night.

Passersby alerted 911 to the fire. Chattanooga Green Shift companies were called to the restaurant at 3877 Hixson Pike at 10:55 p.m., flames were coming through the roof on arrival.

Crews had a quick knockdown on a complete kitchen-involved fire. There were no injuries.

Quint 16, Engine 12, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Engine 22, Quint 6, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 responded, along with CFD’s Investigative Division, EPB and Chattanooga Gas.

The cause is under investigation.