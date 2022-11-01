City Backing Away From Move To Make Library A City Department; Search To Start For New Director After 1st Of Year

The city is backing away from a plan to place the Chattanooga Public Library as a city department rather than being operated by a private board.

Joda Thongnopnua, the mayor's chief of staff, said local legislators were not inclined to try to implement the change that would have affected a number of other cities.

Instead, officials said the Library is now closely cooperating with the city and following its procedures. New spending of $50,000 or more is to be approved by the City Council. The Library is following city purchasing procedures and giving the council a report each quarter.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said there had been concerns "because we were handing over $7.3 million of taxpayer money and we have no decision making."

She said there were concerns of library programming "being centered in this monolith" (downtown branch) rather than throughout the community.

Richard Beeland, interim director, said Library officials want to replicate the success of the new Avondale branch.

He gave a report on Tuesday, saying that activity at the Library is edging up toward prior to the pandemic. He said there continues to be a shift in circulation from books to digital items.

He said the library has 90 positions in its $7.6 million budget with 81 of those now filled. There are 16 part-time employees included. He said the vacant positions are being scrutinized on whether they should be filled.

Mr. Beeland also said that a search for a new executive director should get underway in January or February. He said a search committee would include some Library board members and representation from the Library Foundation, the mayor's office and the City Council.

Corinne Hill, who headed the Library for 10 years, recently stepped down.

William Sundquist, Library board chairman, pledged his complete cooperation with the city.