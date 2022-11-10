Latest Headlines

Land Rover Chattanooga Staying Open Late Saturday For Big Announcement

  • Thursday, November 10, 2022
Adam Keith
Adam Keith

Chattanooga Land Rover is staying open longer than usual this Saturday for a big announcement.

A non-profit group in Chattanooga Valley that aids veterans with brain injuries is one of two finalists for a Land Rover Defender 130.

Adam Keith, of High Point, Ga., who founded Warrior Freedom Service Dogs after waiting on an injured veteran at his Ace Hardware, said the selection will be live streamed.

He said, "We started out as one of 800 non-profits in contention, then we were in the top five. Now it's down to us and one in Florida."

Mr. Keith, whose family owns Ace Hardwares in Chattanooga Valley and Dalton, said, "We began getting out word to our supporters to vote for us, and it spread like wildfire."

The staff member who put together the three-minute video saying why the group needs the Land Rover flew to New York City to be there in person. Mr. Keith and the rest of the seven-member staff will take part in the watch party at the local Land Rover on Yerbey Drive just off I-75.

Mr. Keith said he has been working with dogs all his life, and he found out much a trained dog can improve the life of an injured veteran. "For one thing, it helps them sleep much better, and that's big," he said.

It takes a year and a half to complete the dog training. So far, 23 trained dogs have gone from the High Point kennel to the home of a grateful veteran.

Molly Bryant of Warrior Freedom Service Dogs said, “We couldn’t be more excited to learn we’re one of two finalists in the country for consideration by Land Rover to receive a new Defender 130. If successful, this will be a game changer for us as we reconnect vets with their communities through their service dogs.”

Ms. Bryant said that if awarded the Defender 130, the program will use it to address their transportation needs. The program has logged 768 site-training trips; 1,888 hours of driving time and, 15,360 volunteer miles. The Defender’s scratch persistent exterior and side boards make ease of entry and exit easier and the new vehicle’s spacious interior will provide room for four carrier crates, said officials.

Virgil Edwards, executive manager of Chattanooga Auto Square, home of Land Rover Chattanooga, said, “We’re thrilled to host a viewing party Saturday evening to support our own finalist, Warrior Freedom Service Dogs. We’re so proud of all they do in our community and join in their excitement. We hope the public will join us on Saturday at 7 p.m.”


Latest Headlines
Flat Top Freddie's College, Pro Picks
  • Sports
  • 11/10/2022
Land Rover Chattanooga Staying Open Late Saturday For Big Announcement
Land Rover Chattanooga Staying Open Late Saturday For Big Announcement
  • Breaking News
  • 11/10/2022
Senate Majority Leader Johnson Files Bill "To Protect Children From Exposure To Sexually Explicit Drag Shows"
  • Breaking News
  • 11/10/2022
Sports Authority Board Passes Resolutions To Move New Baseball Stadium Forward
  • Breaking News
  • 11/10/2022
Bradley County Schools Cafeteria Worker Charged With Assault
  • Breaking News
  • 11/10/2022
Mill Town Walls Talk, Sing, And Dance In The Pop-Up Project’s If These Walls Could Talk
  • Breaking News
  • 11/10/2022
Breaking News
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
  • 11/12/2022

Chattanoogan.com is giving away sets of the Chattanooga Photo Books Series. These include Chattanooga in Old Photos, Railroads In And Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. ... more

Bradley County Schools Cafeteria Worker Charged With Assault
  • 11/10/2022

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with Bradley County Schools, conducted an investigation into Michelle Tolin, a cafeteria worker at Lake Forest Middle School. The investigation ... more

Mill Town Walls Talk, Sing, And Dance In The Pop-Up Project’s If These Walls Could Talk
  • 11/10/2022

Jules Downum and Mattie Cofield, The Pop-up Project’s co-founders, create an immersive, individual, and original concept within the abandoned Standard Coosa Thatcher (now called Coosa) mill. ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Scammed Of $1,500 To Help "Lily" Get Friend Out Of Hospital; Items From Stolen Car Found Strewn Across Neighbor's Lawn
  • 11/10/2022
Bradley County Meth Dealer Found With Over 145 Firearms Is Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison
  • 11/10/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/10/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/10/2022
Woman, 68, Killed In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Cleveland
  • 11/9/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Unfortunate Character Assassinations
  • 11/7/2022
Biden’s Border Catastrophe Is A National Security Nightmare
  • 11/7/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Sizing Up The Vols, Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Sizing Up The Vols, Lady Vols
  • 11/10/2022
Barnes Announces Signing Of 4 Highly-Rated Class Of 2023 Prospects
  • 11/9/2022
Belmont Rallies To Beat UTC Women 56-54
  • 11/9/2022
Flat Top Freddie's College, Pro Picks
  • 11/10/2022
Mocs Volleyball Loses 3-0 To Visiting ETSU
Mocs Volleyball Loses 3-0 To Visiting ETSU
  • 11/9/2022
Happenings
Foundation House Ministries Has Festival Of Trees Fundraiser Nov. 17
  • 11/10/2022
Hamilton Memorial Gardens And Chattanooga Memorial Park To Hold Remembrance Services On Dec. 3
  • 11/10/2022
Jerry Summers: John Mark Templeton - Winchester Wizard (1912-2008)
Jerry Summers: John Mark Templeton - Winchester Wizard (1912-2008)
  • 11/10/2022
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 11/10/2022
Lee To Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 17
Lee To Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 17
  • 11/10/2022
Entertainment
The Tri-Octaves Concerts Benefit The Bethlehem Center Dec. 2-3
The Tri-Octaves Concerts Benefit The Bethlehem Center Dec. 2-3
  • 11/10/2022
McCallie Theater Department To Present Our Town
  • 11/10/2022
Lee Jazz Ensemble To Welcome DiMartino
Lee Jazz Ensemble To Welcome DiMartino
  • 11/9/2022
Mike Zito Plays At Songbirds Dec. 7
  • 11/9/2022
Chattanooga State Presents A Theatre Production Of Radium Girls Nov. 18-20
  • 11/9/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Dining
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
Business
TVA Board Approves Pilot Project To Build Solar Facility At Shawnee Fossil Site
  • 11/10/2022
Ruby Falls Honors 2 Team Members With Annual Steiner Scholarship
Ruby Falls Honors 2 Team Members With Annual Steiner Scholarship
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Nov. 14-18
  • 11/10/2022
Real Estate
Brainerd Apartments Sell For $2,144,000
  • 11/10/2022
Derek English: Realtors Meet To Discuss Important Industry Issues
  • 11/10/2022
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds 4 Members To Board Of Directors
  • 11/10/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Carl Bernstein To Speak For Southern’s Inaugural R. Lynn Sauls Endowed Lecture Series
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Carl Bernstein To Speak For Southern’s Inaugural R. Lynn Sauls Endowed Lecture Series
  • 11/10/2022
Lee University Names Camp Distinguished Alumnus Of The Year
Lee University Names Camp Distinguished Alumnus Of The Year
  • 11/10/2022
Inaugural UTC Road Trip: The Power C Tour Comes Home To Campus
  • 11/10/2022
Living Well
Clinica Medicos Breaks Ground On Facility To Expand Dentistry And Behavioral Health Care
  • 11/10/2022
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
  • 11/10/2022
Flu Season May Impact Red Cross Blood Supply
  • 11/9/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Outdoors
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
  • 11/10/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
  • 11/9/2022
Projects To Improve Forest Health And Wildlife Habitat Announced
  • 11/4/2022
Travel
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Legacy - Much More Than An Inheritance
Bob Tamasy: Legacy - Much More Than An Inheritance
  • 11/10/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/9/2022
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Host E.P. Crutcher Scholarship Program On Sunday
  • 11/8/2022
Obituaries
Clayton L. Adkins
Clayton L. Adkins
  • 11/10/2022
Charles William “Bill” Ward
Charles William “Bill” Ward
  • 11/10/2022
Annie “Libby” Rievley
Annie “Libby” Rievley
  • 11/10/2022
Area Obituaries
Ogle, George Claude (Dalton)
Ogle, George Claude (Dalton)
  • 11/9/2022
McCrosson, Charles G. "Charlie" (Spring City)
McCrosson, Charles G. "Charlie" (Spring City)
  • 11/9/2022
Smock, Nancy Alice Dubuque (Ten Mile)
  • 11/9/2022