Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

  • Friday, November 11, 2022

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING

a. 2022-0218 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4527 Hixson Pike, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

b. 2022-0217 Neuhoff, Taylor Architects (R-2 Residential Zone and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4649 Shallowford Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)

c. 2022-0201 City of Chattanooga c/o Gail Hart (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 7725 Lee Highway, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

 d. 2022-0223 Michael Kenner (R-2 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1800, 1802, 1808, and 1810 South Holtzclaw Avenue and 1304 East 18th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

e. 2022-0215 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3717 Grace Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING

a. 2022-0226 MBSC Black Creek, LLC (UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone and C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone a portion of a property in an unaddressed block of Fringe Road, from UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone and C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Planning Version 2) (Moved with permission of Chairman Ledford)

b. 2022-0195 Chambliss, Bohner & Stophel c/o Andrew Leffler (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5505 Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 10-11-2022)
2022-0195 Chambliss, Bohner & Stophel c/o Andrew Leffler (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5505 Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

c. 2022-0221 Jeffrey Besley (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3102 10th Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 11-08-2022)

d. 2022-0222 Tasha Hill (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3402 4th Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 11-08-2022)

PUBLIC WORKS

e. MR-2022-0190 The Home Depot c/o Jordan Corbitt (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 1900 block of Northpoint Blvd., Tax Map No. 100P-C-001, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)

f. MR-2022-0175 Napier Associates c/o Map Engineer, Michael A. Price (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 2500 block of Gunbarrel Road, Tax Map Nos. 149A-B-007, 016, and 017.01, as detailed on the attached map. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)

VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution appointing Cassandra Nice to the North Chattanooga Region 3 Community Advisory Committee for District 2, with a term beginning on November 16, 2022, and ending on November 16, 2023. (District 2)

b. A resolution appointing Chanda Chambers to the North Chattanooga Region 3 Community Advisory Committee for District 2, with a term beginning on November 16, 2022, and ending on November 16, 2024. (District 2)

c. A resolution appointing Lindia Mathis to the Standifer Gap Region 9 Community Advisory Committee for District 6, with a term beginning on November 16, 2022, and ending on November 16, 2024. (District 6)

d. A resolution appointing Carlos Santez McConnell to the Standifer Gap Region 9 Community Advisory Committee for District 6, with a term beginning on November 16, 2022, and ending on November 16, 2024. (District 6)

 e. A resolution appointing Timothy Bowman, Sr. to the Standifer Gap Region 9 Community Advisory Committee for District 6, with a term beginning on November 16, 2022, and ending on November 16, 2023. (District 6)

f. A resolution appointing Nan Zamata to the Standifer Gap Region 9 Community Advisory Committee for District 6, with a term beginning on November 16, 2022, and ending on November 16, 2023. (District 6)

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

g. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an amendment to Donation Agreement with the A.I.M. Center, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to extend the closing date for fifteen (15) months to the date of February 22, 2024, and any other amendment that may be necessary due to the extension of the closing date. (District 8)

h. A resolution amending Resolution No. 31348 for execution of six (6) Quitclaim Deeds by the Mayor to clearly reflect the complete purchaser names stated in the Quitclaim Deeds, in substantially the form attached.

PLANNING

i. GRHH Chattanooga, LLC, MRH Venture Capital, LLC, and Slovis Chattanooga, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 6231 Perimeter Drive, Suite 213. (District 6)

PARKS & OUTDOORS

j. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for RiverCity Company in support of Reindeer on the Riverfront for the date of November 24 and 25, 2022, to be held in Ross’s Landing, Renaissance Park, and Chattanooga Green, for the amount of $2,750.00.

PUBLIC WORKS

k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 4 with Hazen and Sawyer for Contract No. W-17-004-101, Wet Weather Combined Sewer Storage – Phase 1, to extend Resident Project Representation and Construction Administrative services, for an additional twelve (12) months due to contractor delays, for an increase of $593,209.25, for a revised contract amount of $3,541,779.87. (District 1)

 l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 3 with CDM Smith, Inc. for Contract No. W-12-026-102, DuPont Pump Station and Basin Improvements – Phase 2 Contract “B”, to extend Resident Project Representation and Construction Administrative services, for an additional six (6) months due to contractor delays, for an increase of $264,937.50, for a revised contract amount of $3,153,132.58. (District 2)

m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 4 with Arcadis US, Inc. for Contract No. W-12-027-101, Friars Branch Pump Station Improvements, for additional Construction Administration and Resident Project Representative services due to a fifteen (15) month construction extension due to supplier delays and excessive flooding of the job site, to increase the contract by $39,045.23, for a revised contract total amount of $1,941,239.78. (District 5)

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):
Certificate of Compliance - Ma Kalika Partnership d/b/a Discount Liquor, 6231 Perimeter Drive, Suite 213. (District 6)

XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XII. Adjournment.

 TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2022 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Proposed Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNING

a. 2022-0226 MBSC Black Creek, LLC (UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone and C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone a portion of a property in an unaddressed block of Fringe Road, from UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone and C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Planning Version 2) (Moved with permission of Chairman Ledford)

b. 2022-0195 Chambliss, Bohner & Stophel c/o Andrew Leffler (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5505 Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 10-11-2022)
2022-0195 Chambliss, Bohner & Stophel c/o Andrew Leffler (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5505 Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

c. 2022-0221 Jeffrey Besley (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3102 10th Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 11-08-2022)

d. 2022-0222 Tasha Hill (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3402 4th Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 11-08-2022)

PUBLIC WORKS

e. MR-2022-0190 The Home Depot c/o Jordan Corbitt (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 1900 block of Northpoint Blvd., Tax Map No. 100P-C-001, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)

f. MR-2022-0175 Napier Associates c/o Map Engineer, Michael A. Price (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 2500 block of Gunbarrel Road, Tax Map Nos. 149A-B-007, 016, and 017.01, as detailed on the attached map. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)

7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution approving and authorizing the execution of an Interlocal Cooperative Agreement (Reimbursement Agreement) with the Sports Authority of the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County as to interim expenses. (District 7)

MAYOR’S OFFICE

b. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Vickie Haley as the City of Chattanooga’s Interim City Finance Officer, effective December 1, 2022.

c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Phillip A. Noblett as the City of Chattanooga’s Interim City Attorney.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.

