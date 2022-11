Here is the Walker County arrest report for Nov. 7-13:

JUVENILE -- -- MISD OFFICER FERGUSON SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

HOLCOMB BRANDY ANNETTE W/F 44 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, FTA

BLAYLOCK DANIEL AUTHUR W/M 38 MISD OFFICER FOUTS FTA

DODDS ERIC CORDELL B/M 22 -- OFFICER WILLETT RETURN FROM OTHER AGENCY

GUNNER AARON EUGENE W/M 44 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, DRIVING ON ROADWAY CLOSED TO PUBLIC

MATHIS JOANN KOLBY W/F 23 FELONY OFFICER CARTER POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, PERMITTING UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF VEHICLE, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

WITCHER DEVYNE DEJUAN B/M 23 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

REEVES ERIC LEBRON W/M 52 MISD OFFICER BRADSHAW PROBATION VIOLATION

RAND RICHARD DEWAYNE W/M 27 MISD OFFICER SCARBROUGH BATTERY

WILBOURN ANDREW BLAKE W/M 45 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

NICHOLS RONALD ALAN W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

FOSKEY AARON JAY W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FTA (F), FTA (M)

PARTON TONY NATHANIEL W/M 22 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY THEFT BY TAKING

SKATES MEGAN DANIELLE W/F 35 MISD OFFICER WILSON HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

DOLLMONT JOSHUA LEE W/M -- -- -- RETURN FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

GORDY TONY EUGENE W/M 46 MISD OFFICER BROWN FTA, SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, PROBATION VIOLATION

SIPSY SANDRA FAYE W/F -- -- OFFICER RAMOS RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

LITTLEJOHN MADISON ALEXIS W/F 20 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI - DRUGS, POSS MARIJUANA

EVANS DAVID HAYES W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER BROWN WARRANT

WILLIAMS JERMAINE DEDARGEE B/M 36 MISD OFFICER MILLER HARRASSING PHONE CALLS

SMITH CLAYTON LEWIS W/M 57 FELONY OFFICER CLARK POSS OF METH, UNSECURE LOAD, NO INSURANCE, NO LICENSE, POSS MARIJUANA

WARREN DUSTYN NELSON W/M 22 FELONY OFFICER CAMP OBSTRUCTION X2, WINDSHIELD STARBURST, WINDOW TINT, POSS DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSS OF METH, POSS SCH II

CHANG DANIELLE LADONNA W/F 33 MISD OFFICER DOYLE CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LOVE VERONICA DANIELLE W/F 27 FELONY OFFICER PRESNELL PROBATION VIOLATION

MAHON GEORGE WAYNE W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER CLARK WARRANT

GUFFEY MICHAEL EUGENE W/M 62 SELF SENTENCED

WARE DENNIS RANDALL W/M 66 OFFICER FOSTER SENTENCED

CORRELL JASON MICHAEL W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER MILLER SEXUAL BATTERY, EAVESDROPPING

PARRIS WILLIAM KENNETH W/M 60 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS SCH II X2

WHITE DUSTIN ALAN W/M 42 OFFICER STEPHENS SENTENCED

CROWDER JESSICA MARIE W/F 28 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS METH, SUSPENEDED LICENSE

FLETCHER HOPE LADONYA W/F 48 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS SCH II

DIXON DANYELL KAY W/F 36 MISD OFFICER WORLEY OBSTRUCTION, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN CLEAN HOUSE

SMITH GREGORY LAMAR W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

HOWELL VALARIE KAYE W/F 54 MISD SELF WARRANT

SONGER SAMANTA ANN W/F 45 MARTIN RETURN FROM CHI

WEST JESSE CALVIN W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER MULLIS SPEEDING, NO INSURANCE, POSS OF STOLEN VEHICHLE

MCDANIEL ANGELIA MARIA W/F 51 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON FTA

MAULDIN MISTY DAWN W/F 45 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON PROBATION VIOLATION

CRUMLEY JR. RANDY SCOTT W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER SPROUSE BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE, PROBATION VIOLATION

SHELTON CALVIN ANTONIO B/M 47 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VARGUS BAUTISTA ARTEMIO RAMIRO H/M 26 MISD OFFICER ALFORD DUI, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, IMPROPER STOPPING ON ROADWAY, CELL PHONE VIOLATION

REESE CHYNA SIMONE B/F 23 MISD OFFICER BETHUNE FTA

RICE RONALD GLENN W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER BARKLEY POSS. OF METH, THEFT BY TAKING

SPECK PAIGE KATHLEEN W/F 53 MISD OFFICER THOMAS DUI, STOP SIGNS AND YIELD SIGNS

WALKER LOGAN CHARLES W/M 22 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MANLEY CHRISTOPHER HAROLD W/M 48 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, OPEN CONTAINER

VARGAS ELISEO LUCAS H/M 19 MISD OFFICER SMALL DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, SPEEDING

CATES WILLIAM GRAYSON W/M 24 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DUI, SPEEDING

MELVILLE AMBER MICHELLE W/F 40 MISD OFFICER BROWN FTA

PLANK JOSEPH ADAM W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER HERPST PROBATION VIOLATION

MORTON VERNON LEON W/M 63 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS POSS. OF METH

OTT WENDY MARIE W/F 33 MISD OFFICER BLESCH OBSTRUCTING OR HINDERING 911 CALL, SIMPLE BATTERY ON A PERSON 65 YEARS OR OLDER

COFFMAN JOSEPH LEE W/M 30 -- SELF WEEKENDER

TURLEY BO JAMES W/M 41 -- SELF WEEKENDER

COKER SANTORIA MONIQUE W/F 34 MISD OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO INSURANCE

SMITH SEAN CHRISTOPHER W/M 48 FELONY OFFICER MOSS UNLAWFUL SURVEILLANCE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BROWN STEVEN DALE W/M 61 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO SEAT BELT

COKER NATHAN EDWARD SILAS W/M 23 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DUI, SPEEDING

MROZ KENDALL MARA W/F 21 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CRIBBS CHRISTY ANN W/F 44 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

RICE NOELLE ALEXANDRA W/F 30 MISD OFFICER FOUTS BATTERY- FVA

BOWERS MEGAN MARIE W/F 29 FELONY OFFICER DURHAM TERRORISTIC THREATS

POE TAYLOR ABRAHAM W/M 21 MISD OFFICER GILREATH FTA

KIRBY HAILEY BRIANNA W/F 20 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSS. OF ALCOHOL BY PERSON UNDER 21, SPEEDING