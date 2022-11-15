Church On 10th Street Overrun With Homeless

The pastor of a church on E. 10th Street said a continuing influx of the homeless is causing issues for his church.

Pastor Brandon Malone, of the Greater Faith Temple Missionary Baptist Church, said Norfolk Southern Railroad last week "bulldozed a homeless camp on their property along with their belongings."

As a result, he said the displace homeless have set up camp on the church parking lot.

Rev. Malone said the church's insurance is going up because of concerns about its property.

He said, "We can't provide security 24/7, and that is another insurance problem for us."

There is prostitution and drug use on the church property, he said.

Rev. Malone said the homeless population on E. 10 and E. 11th "continues to grow and grow. I predict by next spring it will be even greater."