DA Wamp Shuts Down Budgetel Motel In East Ridge As Public Nuisance

District Attorney Coty Wamp has shut down an East Ridge motel as a public nuisance.

Her office said, "The responsibility of the Office of the District Attorney is to protect our community and keep our citizenry safe. Pursuant to section 29-3-101, et.seq., of Tennessee Code Annotated the Hamilton County District Attorney has filed a Verified Petition for Abatement of Nuisance of the Budgetel Inn and Suites located in East Ridge, Tennessee. The Temporary Injunction, signed by Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson, has temporarily shut down operation of the Budgetel until a permanent hearing may occur.

"The District Attorney does not take this injunction lightly. The Office understands that dozens of individuals reside at the Budgetel Inn. However, it is, and has been for years, a hub for criminal activity of all sorts. In the time period of October 1, 2019, to October 8, 2022, the East Ridge Police Department received over 1,400 calls for service at the Budgetel Inn. The East Ridge Fire Department also received in excess of 350 calls for service from this location. And Hamilton County EMS received approximately 350 calls for service at this location. The amount of law enforcement and first responder resources that this location requires is unreasonable and unsustainable.

"The Petition contains a small sample of the criminal activity that occurs at the Budgetel on a daily basis. The criminal activity ranges from misdemeanor disorderly conduct to violent felonies. There have been numerous overdoses on the property, including two overdose related deaths that have occurred at this hotel in 2022 alone.

"Approximately three dozen children also reside at the Budgetel Inn. While the Office of the District Attorney, and the community as a whole, want to ensure that children have a safe place to live, the Budgetel provides the opposite environment. Most alarming is the number of sex offenders that also reside at the Budgetel on a weekly and monthly basis. Currently, there are four known sex offenders living at the Budgetel, three of which have been convicted of violent crimes against children. This is unacceptable.

"We have worked with the East Ridge Police Department to gather community resources so that the individuals residing at the Budgetel may find other temporary shelter. We have also notified surrounding hotels of the possible influx of patrons. Our primary concern is the children that reside at the Budgetel. We have been working with the Hamilton County Department of Education to ensure a smooth transition that will allow the children to live with their parent(s) in a safe environment.

"This is not the first time this location has been closed based on the living conditions. This location has had numerous chances to clean up, both its premises and its clientele, and has failed to do so. The Office of the District Attorney has brought this Petition for Abatement of Nuisance because our community will only continue to thrive so long as we are proactive when it comes to crime and safety. This proactive action is in the best interest of the county and the East Ridge community."

East Ridge officials said, "On Wednesday, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp sought an injunction for nuisance abatement to close the Budgetel Inn and Suites on North Mack Smith Road in East Ridge, a motel that has brought about a constant stream of problems for the city and surrounding businesses and residents."

East Ridge Police Chief Clint Uselton stated that his department responded to a disproportionate number of criminal complaints from the Budgetel. In the last three years, East Ridge Police have received over 1,400 calls for service to this business representing 35 percent of all calls to hotels/motels in the city. Out of those 1,400 calls, 316 calls were registered within a four-month period from April through July of this year. These calls consisted of multiple overdoses, drug offenses, and various violent offenses, it was stated.

JDH Developers bought the motel in 2016 and spent $2 million refurbishing the two-story buildings that sit on five acres off exit 1 and Interstate 75. Yet in recent years, in addition to the large volume of police calls, the city has received numerous complaints regarding the unsanitary and unlivable room conditions, officials said.

Officials with the city of East Ridge said they "recognized that the closing of the Budgetel would leave a number of people without a place to stay. In order to provide aid, the city partnered with local Hamilton County agencies to be onsite and assist the displaced residents."

“We never want to close any business, especially one that will affect families,” said Brian Williams, mayor of East Ridge. “However, the increasing rate of crime at this location no longer made it safe for its residents and surrounding community. This decision was not made lightly and we are working with county agencies (Salvation Army, Red Cross, Hamilton County Department of Education, Adult Protective Services and Child Protective Services), for assistance with the people who lived at the motel."

On Tuesday, officials of the Union Gospel Mission said they "have been made aware that the Budgetel Extended Stay of East Ridge will be forced to evict all its residents Wednesday morning and is busy preparing sack lunches to distribute along with toiletry kits as the residents are asked to leave. The Union Gospel Mission is working with Duoloyi Ministries to encourage service providers and churches to come together to assist these families and individuals."



“We have already been busy coordinating our annual event," said Executive Director Rev. Jon Rector. "We serve over 400 meals to the unhoused and low income community the day before Thanksgiving. However, when we heard what is happening in East Ridge we knew we needed to do something to help.”

The group said, "The Union Gospel Mission could use help with donations of monetary support and supplies. Gallon sized baggies filled with toiletries, sunscreen, socks and snacks are needed to distribute to the unhoused community. Monetary support can be given by visiting www.theuniongospelmission.org or by mail to PO Box 983, Chattanooga, TN, 37401. In kind resources can be brought to The Union Gospel Mission at 124 Signal Hills Blvd., Chattanooga, TN, 37405. Gift cards to Walmart and Food City are also accepted."

For more information on how to help visit www.theuniongospelmission.org or call 752-4998.

Click here to read the petition.