County Commission Tells Konvalinka To Take Legal Action Against County Mayor If Wamp-Taylor Dispute Not Settled By Noon Friday

  • Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Weston Wamp
Weston Wamp

The County Commission on Wednesday passed a resolution telling attorney John Konvalinka to take legal action against the county mayor if the Weston Wamp-Rheubin Taylor dispute is not settled by noon Friday.

The meeting opened with a legal meeting between attorney Konvalinka and the commissioners.

When they returned, Commissioner Warren Mackey said, "The will of the commission has not been adhered to."

A new resolution was then produced that authorized attorney Konvalinka "to take such action as is necessary to enforce each and every resolution" that the commission earlier passed in support of County Attorney Taylor. County Mayor Wamp told the longtime county attorney he was fired, but attorney Taylor has stayed on while citing a four-year contract. That dispute has already gone to Chancery Court.

Commissioners at their last meeting expressed dismay that the computer and cell phone of attorney Taylor had not been returned to him as they directed.

Commissioner David Sharpe sought to amend the resolution by saying that legal costs would be taken out of the county mayor's budget. There was no second to the amendment.

