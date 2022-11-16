Latest Headlines

Man "Rents" Out Car He Stole From Hertz, Police Say

  Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Clarence David Roberts
Clarence David Roberts

Clarence David Roberts, of 2212 S. Cedar Lane in Fort Oglethorpe, was arrested for theft of property over $10,000 in what police said was a theft of a Hertz vehicle that he rented to an individual.

Police received a call from SiriusXM on Sept. 14 at 5:20 p.m., on the tracking of a stolen vehicle. Officers were notified the vehicle had come to a stop at 701 N. Germantown Road.

Officers located the Jeep Grand Cherokee with a South Carolina tag. It had been reported stolen at 10:20 a.m. that day, with one black male occupant. The man was detained and identified and told police he had not stolen the vehicle.

He said his friend, "Tune," works for Hertz Rental Car and rented the vehicle to him for $400. The man's girlfriend showed police a text message exchanged between the man and "Tune." The text messages showed the man discussing payment for the vehicle and an address to meet "Tune" at to retrieve the vehicle. In the messages, the man asked "Tune" if police were onto the vehicle, to which "Tune" replied that the vehicle was clean. Police did not observe any references in the text messages about renting the vehicle or a date in which the vehicle had to be returned. The man said "Tune" frequently rents cars in his name and then loans them to other people.

The manager of the Hertz Rental Car arrived on scene and police asked her if there was currently a man who goes by "Tune" in her employment. The manager identified "Tune" as Roberts. The manager showed the girlfriend a picture of Roberts and she confirmed it was the man they refer to as "Tune."

The manager told police the keys to this vehicle went missing on Friday, Sept. 9, and she believed that an employee had stolen them. She said that Friday was the last day Roberts had shown up to work and he had not called in since then. She said Roberts had never rented this vehicle. She said that Roberts had taken vehicles without authorization in the past, as well as taken car parts home from the business. She said the incidents were not reported to the police and were handled internally.

Police removed the vehicle from NCIC and released it to the manager.

Due to the testimony of the man, his girlfriend and the manager, and the fact that the keys to the vehicle disappeared the same day Roberts decided to quit his job, as well as Roberts' history of taking vehicles without Hertz's authorization, and the text messages between the man and Roberts discussing the exchange of a vehicle for $400, police believe Roberts to be involved in the theft of this vehicle.


Big Checks Go Out To Developers Who Invested In East Ridge's Border District; Rebate Deals Vary
Collegedale Man Arrested For Alleged 2nd Attack On His Ex-Girlfriend
Collegedale Man Arrested For Alleged 2nd Attack On His Ex-Girlfriend
Man "Rents" Out Car He Stole From Hertz, Police Say
Chattanooga Police Cadet Brielle Leary Arrested For DUI
Dan Fleser: Vol Offense Shows New Wrinkles Against Missouri; Face Gamecocks Challenge Next
Emily Mack Outlines River City Company's Current Downtown Projects
Did You Know? Banned Books Week
Hamilton County UAS Team Unveils New Command Vehicle
Rep From National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Speaks At Friends Of Hixson
Best Of Grizzard - Mama's Advice
First UTC Stage Role Has "Romeo And Juliet" Actor Feeling Privileged
Lee’s School Of Music To Host Honor Band Concerts
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
New Scholarship To Honor Longtime UTC Executive Dr. Richard Brown
CSCC's Phi Theta Kappa Inducts 8 New Members
Torrance Ford Joins GNTC Board Of Directors
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Lee University’s U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Sunday
Scenic City Women's Network Hosts Christmas Marketplace Luncheon On Dec. 8
Bob Tamasy: Do We Worship A 'Build-A-Bear' God?
Aaron Lee Dickens
Lane, Arlene Browne (Cleveland)
McKeehan, Melvin V. (Ringgold)
Coley, Sherry (Rocky Face)
