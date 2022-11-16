Home On Waldens Ridge Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon

A home was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon on Waldens Ridge.

The homeowner called 911 reported a house fire at 3409 Anderson Pike on Waldens Ridge. At 1:45 p.m., Waldens Ridge Emergency Services responded and arrived on the scene within minutes, reporting light smoke coming the side of the house. Firefighters conducted a quick interior attack and found fire in the den area.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS Medic 8 was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders. The Signal Mountain Fire Department responded for mutual aid with additional manpower.

WRES fire officials reporting damages are about $250,000. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by WRES.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the family of five (two adults, three children and one dog) with their immediate needs.