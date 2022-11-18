Latest Headlines

I-75 Bridge In Ooltewah Dedicated To The Late Mike Carter

  • Friday, November 18, 2022

State Rep. Greg Vital, along with the Hamilton County State Delegation, on Friday morning dedicated the I-75 bridge running over Lee Highway to the late State Rep. Mike Carter of Ooltewah.

More than 50 officials, family members, and friends joined to hear from Rep. Vital, State Senator Bo Watson, former State Rep. Joan Carter, wife to the late Mike Carter, and family, as the signs placed by TDOT on Wednesday were revealed for the first time.

Rep. Vital said, “Today is a time to remember Mike Carter’s contribution in a special way with this recognition. His legacy of care, compassion, and service will never be forgotten. It is an honor to make this recognition a reality and contribute to a legacy that will always be held in our Ooltewah community.”

After speaking, Rep. Vital presented the family with two miniature versions of the signs that can now be seen on Lee Highway.

“This dedication means so much to my family,” said Mrs. Carter. “Mike was and always will be an Ooltewah boy. For his family, especially his grandchildren, to grow passing these signs shows them the man their grandfather was for our home. I would like to thank Rep. Greg Vital, State Senator Bo Watson and everyone who came out to support Mike’s legacy this morning. Thank you.”

State Rep. Carter served as General Sessions Court judge in Hamilton County from 1997 to 2005. After being elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2012, it was common for Mike Carter to still be referred to as The Judge by his colleagues and community leaders.

Outside of public life, Mike Carter was an attorney and businessman. He was a husband, father of two sons, and a grandfather.


Latest Headlines
I-75 Bridge In Ooltewah Dedicated To The Late Mike Carter
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
Police Blotter: Man Kicks In Car Window When Not Allowed At Frat Party; Drunk Woman Trespassed From Alan Golds Club
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
Tennessee Supreme Court Declares Mandatory Life Sentence For Juvenile Homicide Offender Unconstitutional
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
Weston Wamp Tells County Commission He Is Fully In Compliance With Their Orders
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition And Partners Respond To Hotel Shutdown
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
Breaking News
I-75 Bridge In Ooltewah Dedicated To The Late Mike Carter
  • 11/18/2022

State Rep. Greg Vital, along with the Hamilton County State Delegation, on Friday morning dedicated the I-75 bridge running over Lee Highway to the late State Rep. Mike Carter of Ooltewah. ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 11/18/2022

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson). III. Special Presentation. ... more

Police Blotter: Man Kicks In Car Window When Not Allowed At Frat Party; Drunk Woman Trespassed From Alan Golds Club
  • 11/18/2022

A woman at a residence on Siskin Drive told police she and a man arrived at a Halloween party together. at the house. She said she was allowed inside, but since the man was not part of the frat, ... more

Breaking News
Tennessee Supreme Court Declares Mandatory Life Sentence For Juvenile Homicide Offender Unconstitutional
  • 11/18/2022
Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition And Partners Respond To Hotel Shutdown
  • 11/18/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/18/2022
Rossville Man Sentenced For Molesting Multiple Children
Rossville Man Sentenced For Molesting Multiple Children
  • 11/18/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/18/2022
Opinion
My Family Is Getting Evicted Today With No Place To Go
  • 11/18/2022
Plastics Beware, Litigation Is Coming
  • 11/18/2022
When You Stand For Your Liberty, We Will Stand With You?
  • 11/18/2022
Right Always Prevails Over Wrong Doing
  • 11/18/2022
Public Education Has A System Problem
  • 11/18/2022
Sports
UTC Volleyball Opens SoCon Tournament Play Friday
  • 11/17/2022
Dirkse First Team, Crisler Second Team For Lady Flames Soccer
Dirkse First Team, Crisler Second Team For Lady Flames Soccer
  • 11/17/2022
Two UTC Women Named To SoCon Post Season Teams
  • 11/17/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Reeling From Early Punches
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Reeling From Early Punches
  • 11/18/2022
Happenings
Annual Downtown Chattanooga Civitan Club Fruitcake Auction Raises Over $10,000 For Charities
  • 11/18/2022
CARTA Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule
  • 11/18/2022
Jerry Summers: Gun Fights At The Gig City Corrals
Jerry Summers: Gun Fights At The Gig City Corrals
  • 11/17/2022
Pink Rose Holiday Gala Set For Dec. 17
  • 11/18/2022
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Local Virginia Players, Mitch Silver, Riverview Park, Sister Cheerleaders, Navy, ‘Cadillac,’ And ‘The Play’
  • 11/18/2022
Entertainment
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
  • 11/17/2022
John McEuen And John Cable, Former Members Of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Play At Songbirds Dec. 10
John McEuen And John Cable, Former Members Of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Play At Songbirds Dec. 10
  • 11/17/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Church Fans
Best Of Grizzard - Church Fans
  • 11/18/2022
Silverdale Baptist Academy Presents Pollyanna Thursday And Friday
Silverdale Baptist Academy Presents Pollyanna Thursday And Friday
  • 11/17/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/17/2022
Opinion
My Family Is Getting Evicted Today With No Place To Go
  • 11/18/2022
Plastics Beware, Litigation Is Coming
  • 11/18/2022
When You Stand For Your Liberty, We Will Stand With You?
  • 11/18/2022
Dining
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Business
Chambliss Law Announces Penny Murray As Human Resources Director
Chambliss Law Announces Penny Murray As Human Resources Director
  • 11/18/2022
Tennessee Continues Low Unemployment Rate In October
  • 11/17/2022
Food City Groundbreaking In Downtown Chattanooga Held Thursday
Food City Groundbreaking In Downtown Chattanooga Held Thursday
  • 11/17/2022
Real Estate
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Derek English: October 2022 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 10-16
  • 11/17/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Lee University Launches LeeU Promise
  • 11/18/2022
Bryan College Hosts VEX Robotics Competition Saturday
  • 11/18/2022
UTC Chemistry Professor Lands Research Grant On First Attempt
UTC Chemistry Professor Lands Research Grant On First Attempt
  • 11/17/2022
Living Well
Health Department To Begin Providing Free Flu Vaccines Beginning Monday
  • 11/18/2022
DEA’s Family Summits On The Overdose Epidemic
DEA’s Family Summits On The Overdose Epidemic
  • 11/17/2022
Grief And The Holidays Event Is Nov. 22
  • 11/16/2022
Memories
Chickamauga And Ringgold Sites Listed On Georgia Trust's Places In Peril
  • 11/16/2022
Chattanooga Area Historical Program Hosts Dr. Warren Dockter
  • 11/11/2022
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
Outdoors
14 Acres On Signal Mountain Donated To Land Trust For Tennessee
14 Acres On Signal Mountain Donated To Land Trust For Tennessee
  • 11/17/2022
Monitoring Chronic Wasting Disease Gets Easier With New Tool
  • 11/17/2022
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
  • 11/16/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Drowning In Information, Starving For Wisdom
Bob Tamasy: Drowning In Information, Starving For Wisdom
  • 11/17/2022
Hawkinsville Missionary Baptist Church Announces 3 New Members
  • 11/18/2022
"Thankful For Other Things" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/18/2022
Obituaries
James R. “Ronnie” Head
James R. “Ronnie” Head
  • 11/18/2022
Mary D’Alva Lopes
Mary D’Alva Lopes
  • 11/18/2022
Sheila Irene Simmons
Sheila Irene Simmons
  • 11/18/2022
Area Obituaries
Robinson, Phoebe May "Wendy" (Cleveland)
Robinson, Phoebe May "Wendy" (Cleveland)
  • 11/18/2022
Emerson, Peter Kent (Cleveland)
Emerson, Peter Kent (Cleveland)
  • 11/18/2022
McCleskey, Carl Manning (Cloudland)
McCleskey, Carl Manning (Cloudland)
  • 11/18/2022