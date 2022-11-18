I-75 Bridge In Ooltewah Dedicated To The Late Mike Carter

The I-75 bridge over Lee Highway was dedicated to the late Rep. Mike Carter on Friday The I-75 bridge over Lee Highway was dedicated to the late Rep. Mike Carter on Friday The I-75 bridge over Lee Highway was dedicated to the late Rep. Mike Carter on Friday The I-75 bridge over Lee Highway was dedicated to the late Rep. Mike Carter on Friday The I-75 bridge over Lee Highway was dedicated to the late Rep. Mike Carter on Friday Previous Next

State Rep. Greg Vital, along with the Hamilton County State Delegation, on Friday morning dedicated the I-75 bridge running over Lee Highway to the late State Rep. Mike Carter of Ooltewah.

More than 50 officials, family members, and friends joined to hear from Rep. Vital, State Senator Bo Watson, former State Rep. Joan Carter, wife to the late Mike Carter, and family, as the signs placed by TDOT on Wednesday were revealed for the first time.

Rep. Vital said, “Today is a time to remember Mike Carter’s contribution in a special way with this recognition. His legacy of care, compassion, and service will never be forgotten. It is an honor to make this recognition a reality and contribute to a legacy that will always be held in our Ooltewah community.”

After speaking, Rep. Vital presented the family with two miniature versions of the signs that can now be seen on Lee Highway.

“This dedication means so much to my family,” said Mrs. Carter. “Mike was and always will be an Ooltewah boy. For his family, especially his grandchildren, to grow passing these signs shows them the man their grandfather was for our home. I would like to thank Rep. Greg Vital, State Senator Bo Watson and everyone who came out to support Mike’s legacy this morning. Thank you.”

State Rep. Carter served as General Sessions Court judge in Hamilton County from 1997 to 2005. After being elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2012, it was common for Mike Carter to still be referred to as The Judge by his colleagues and community leaders.

