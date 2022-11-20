Group Of Evicted Budgetel Residents Enter Lawsuit

A group of residents who were evicted from the Budgetel motel in East Ridge have filed a petition seeking to intervene in the nuisance case brought by District Attorney Coty Wamp.

Attorney Charles Wright said over 80 displaced residents have sought to intervene.

The attorney said the affected residents were told by police to immediately vacate the premises.

He said most of the affected 700 residents were left homeless.

The attorney said the residents were made to leave though they had paid rent in advance.

Click here to read the petition.