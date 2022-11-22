Latest Headlines

DPD Investigating Shooting Outside Bar In Dalton Sunday Morning

  • Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Nobody was hurt early Sunday morning when an unknown man fired gunshots outside of a Dalton bar and now police are asking for the public’s help to identify the shooter.

The shooting happened after an altercation inside of the bar and the suspect was not aiming the weapon at anyone when he fired. The shooter was recorded by surveillance video.

The incident happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, outside of the Tenoch Urgan Kitchen Bar at 319 Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton. After an altercation between two men inside of the bar, security removed both men from the bar. After determining that the suspect was the aggressor in the altercation, the other individual was allowed to go back inside and the suspect was told to leave. Instead, the unknown suspect became aggressive with the security staff and refused to leave. At this point, the man pulled out a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun and began waving it around and pointing it at people on the sidewalk. He then aimed the gun upwards and across the street and fired it in the air at least two times. The handgun appeared to have an extended magazine and a weapon-mounted light. The suspect then walked north on Hamilton Street towards the parking lot where security staff said he got into a red pickup truck and left traveling south on Hamilton Street.

Police were then called to the scene but the suspect was gone when they arrived.

The suspect is described as standing at an average height with a stocky build and a full beard. He wore a black Ariat brand t-shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a brown and white trucker style ball cap.

Anyone who knows the identity of this man is asked to contact Detective Aaron Simpson at 706-278-9085, extension 9-253.

Latest Headlines
DPD Investigating Shooting Outside Bar In Dalton Sunday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2022
Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2022
East Ridge Drives Past Ooltewah In CCS' Thanksgiving Classic
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/22/2022
Lady Mocs Even Record With Win Over Kennesaw State
  • Sports
  • 11/21/2022
Breaking News
DPD Investigating Shooting Outside Bar In Dalton Sunday Morning
  • 11/22/2022

Nobody was hurt early Sunday morning when an unknown man fired gunshots outside of a Dalton bar and now police are asking for the public’s help to identify the shooter. The shooting happened ... more

Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
  • 11/22/2022

Edgar Charles Neely, a 41 year old man from Rossville, was convicted by a Walker County jury for the charges of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation. The evidence, ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/22/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/22/2022
Fire Quickly Extinguished At East 3rd Street Residence
Fire Quickly Extinguished At East 3rd Street Residence
  • 11/21/2022
EPB And The Homeless Coalition Ask For Help To End Homelessness
  • 11/21/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/21/2022
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 11/21/2022
Opinion
A Grieving Vols Fan
  • 11/20/2022
We Are. . . UT - And Response
  • 11/19/2022
Homelessness, A Catchphrase In Need Of Clarification
  • 11/22/2022
We Do Have An Obligation To Future Generations
  • 11/21/2022
An Amicable Resolution For Both The County Mayor And County Commission
  • 11/21/2022
Sports
Lady Mocs Even Record With Win Over Kennesaw State
  • 11/21/2022
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Injury Was Cruelest Blow Of All
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Injury Was Cruelest Blow Of All
  • 11/21/2022
Lady Vols Fall To Gonzaga, 73-72
  • 11/21/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Lady Vols Fall To UCLA, 80-63
  • 11/20/2022
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Courtney Christmas Trees Brings Holiday Spirit To Southside
  • 11/20/2022
Händel’s Masterpiece Community Sing-Along Is Dec. 11
  • 11/20/2022
Christmas Celebrations Begin With East Ridge Christmas Parade
  • 11/20/2022
McKamey Animal Center Hosts Black "Fur"day Adoption Event
  • 11/22/2022
Series Of Community Events Offer Chattanooga Youth Opportunities To Safely Gather Over Thanksgiving Break
Series Of Community Events Offer Chattanooga Youth Opportunities To Safely Gather Over Thanksgiving Break
  • 11/22/2022
Entertainment
CSCC Music Department Presents A Holiday Concert Dec. 1
  • 11/21/2022
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
  • 11/17/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
  • 11/22/2022
Chattanooga Music Census Closes With Major Community Support
  • 11/21/2022
Mid South Symphonic Band Plays At Ringgold High School Dec. 11
  • 11/21/2022
Opinion
A Grieving Vols Fan
  • 11/20/2022
We Are. . . UT - And Response
  • 11/19/2022
Homelessness, A Catchphrase In Need Of Clarification
  • 11/22/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
LG Chem To Invest More Than $3 Billion To Establish Manufacturing Operations In Clarksville
  • 11/22/2022
TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1
  • 11/22/2022
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Downtown Improvement Grant Recipients; Cleveland To Receive $20,000
  • 11/22/2022
Real Estate
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Derek English: October 2022 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 10-16
  • 11/17/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Lee University Launches LeeU Promise
  • 11/18/2022
Bryan College Hosts VEX Robotics Competition Saturday
  • 11/18/2022
UTC Chemistry Professor Lands Research Grant On First Attempt
UTC Chemistry Professor Lands Research Grant On First Attempt
  • 11/17/2022
Living Well
Health Department To Begin Providing Free Flu Vaccines Beginning Monday
  • 11/18/2022
DEA’s Family Summits On The Overdose Epidemic
DEA’s Family Summits On The Overdose Epidemic
  • 11/17/2022
Grief And The Holidays Event Is Nov. 22
  • 11/16/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Chickamauga And Ringgold Sites Listed On Georgia Trust's Places In Peril
  • 11/16/2022
Outdoors
Effort To Restore North Carolina’s Oconaluftee River Advances
Effort To Restore North Carolina’s Oconaluftee River Advances
  • 11/21/2022
Monitoring Chronic Wasting Disease Gets Easier With New Tool
  • 11/17/2022
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
  • 11/16/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
  • 11/21/2022
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Thanksgiving Eve Candlelight And Gratitude Service
  • 11/21/2022
"Thankful For Other Things" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/18/2022
Obituaries
Brian Karl Jones
Brian Karl Jones
  • 11/22/2022
Jessica Leigh Manis
Jessica Leigh Manis
  • 11/22/2022
Brice Edenfield
Brice Edenfield
  • 11/22/2022
Area Obituaries
Liner, Kenneth "Kenny" Earl (Cleveland)
Liner, Kenneth "Kenny" Earl (Cleveland)
  • 11/22/2022
Hughes, Nicole Lynn (Spring City)
  • 11/22/2022
Shipman, Rev. William L. "W.L." (Benton)
Shipman, Rev. William L. "W.L." (Benton)
  • 11/22/2022