DPD Investigating Shooting Outside Bar In Dalton Sunday Morning

Nobody was hurt early Sunday morning when an unknown man fired gunshots outside of a Dalton bar and now police are asking for the public’s help to identify the shooter.

The shooting happened after an altercation inside of the bar and the suspect was not aiming the weapon at anyone when he fired. The shooter was recorded by surveillance video.



The incident happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, outside of the Tenoch Urgan Kitchen Bar at 319 Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton. After an altercation between two men inside of the bar, security removed both men from the bar. After determining that the suspect was the aggressor in the altercation, the other individual was allowed to go back inside and the suspect was told to leave. Instead, the unknown suspect became aggressive with the security staff and refused to leave. At this point, the man pulled out a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun and began waving it around and pointing it at people on the sidewalk. He then aimed the gun upwards and across the street and fired it in the air at least two times. The handgun appeared to have an extended magazine and a weapon-mounted light. The suspect then walked north on Hamilton Street towards the parking lot where security staff said he got into a red pickup truck and left traveling south on Hamilton Street.

Police were then called to the scene but the suspect was gone when they arrived.



The suspect is described as standing at an average height with a stocky build and a full beard. He wore a black Ariat brand t-shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a brown and white trucker style ball cap.



Anyone who knows the identity of this man is asked to contact Detective Aaron Simpson at 706-278-9085, extension 9-253.