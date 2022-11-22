Latest Headlines

Tennessee Joins Coalition Urging 5 Solar Lending Companies To Suspend Loan Payments For Pink Energy Customers

  • Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Attorney General Skrmetti on Tuesday joined a coalition of eight attorneys general, led by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic. The letter urges these solar lending companies to suspend loan payments and the accrual of interest for customers who financed the purchase of a solar power system from Pink Energy and have not received a working solar power system. The attorneys general also ask the lenders to assist Pink Energy customers who are experiencing other functionality and installation issues.

“This office is committed to protecting Tennessee consumers from unlawful and illegitimate business practices,” said General Skrmetti. “Companies that cheat customers through false representations should and will be held accountable. I’m proud of our Consumer Protection team’s diligence in investigating this matter.”

The Tennessee Attorney General signed onto this letter after an onslaught of complaints that consumers submitted before Pink Energy abruptly closed operations and filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 7. Several consumer complaints have also been submitted since the bankruptcy filing, mainly by consumers who are worried about having to continue paying for a solar system that does not operate as promised. In their letter, the attorneys general explain that many of the complaints received by their offices allege that Pink Energy made “false representations regarding the systems’ capabilities and anticipated electric bill reduction.”

As a result, consumers “who were led to believe they were making an environmentally friendly and financially prudent decision by purchasing a solar power system from Pink, are now stuck making loan payments for an underperforming or non-functioning solar power system on top of their monthly electric bill.”

The coalition also notes that consumers have alleged that Pink Energy misrepresented consumers’ potential eligibility for tax credits. Many of the lenders’ financing arrangements presumed that even the ineligible consumers could use their 26 percent credit towards a lump sum payment.

However, as the attorneys general outline in the letter, “For many consumers, not receiving the promised tax credits has left them unable to make the necessary lump sum payment required to keep your company, or an affiliated lender, from substantially increasing their monthly loan payment. These consumers relied on Pink Energy’s representations regarding the tax credits in deciding that they could afford the terms of their loan, and the increased monthly payments are beyond what their budgets could handle – especially when the solar power system is not functioning properly (or at all).”

Attorney General Skrmetti joined attorneys general from Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia in sending the letter.

View the letter, https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2022/pr22-47-letter.pdf.

Latest Headlines
Boyd Buchanan Stays Unbeaten With 54-41 Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/22/2022
Tennessee Joins Coalition Urging 5 Solar Lending Companies To Suspend Loan Payments For Pink Energy Customers
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2022
Walton Global Acquires 186 Acres In Soddy Daisy For Single-Family Homes
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2022
DPD Investigating Shooting Outside Bar In Dalton Sunday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2022
Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2022
Breaking News
Tennessee Joins Coalition Urging 5 Solar Lending Companies To Suspend Loan Payments For Pink Energy Customers
  • 11/22/2022

Attorney General Skrmetti on Tuesday joined a coalition of eight attorneys general, led by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Riverbank, ... more

DPD Investigating Shooting Outside Bar In Dalton Sunday Morning
  • 11/22/2022

Nobody was hurt early Sunday morning when an unknown man fired gunshots outside of a Dalton bar and now police are asking for the public’s help to identify the shooter. The shooting happened ... more

Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
  • 11/22/2022

Edgar Charles Neely, a 41 year old man from Rossville, was convicted by a Walker County jury for the charges of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation. The evidence, ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/22/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/22/2022
Fire Quickly Extinguished At East 3rd Street Residence
Fire Quickly Extinguished At East 3rd Street Residence
  • 11/21/2022
1 Person Seriously Injured In 4-Vehicle Wreck On I-75 Northbound Early Sunday Morning
  • 11/21/2022
EPB And The Homeless Coalition Ask For Help To End Homelessness
  • 11/21/2022
Opinion
A Grieving Vols Fan
  • 11/20/2022
We Are. . . UT - And Response
  • 11/19/2022
Evictions Max Resources Of Homeless Coalition
  • 11/22/2022
Dissecting The Homeless Issue - And Response
  • 11/22/2022
We Need To Debate School Readiness
  • 11/22/2022
Sports
Lady Mocs Even Record With Win Over Kennesaw State
  • 11/21/2022
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Injury Was Cruelest Blow Of All
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Injury Was Cruelest Blow Of All
  • 11/21/2022
Lady Vols Fall To Gonzaga, 73-72
  • 11/21/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Lady Vols Fall To UCLA, 80-63
  • 11/20/2022
Happenings
Community Events Offer Chattanooga Youth Opportunities To Safely Gather Over Thanksgiving Break
Community Events Offer Chattanooga Youth Opportunities To Safely Gather Over Thanksgiving Break
  • 11/22/2022
McKamey Animal Center Hosts Black "Fur"day Adoption Event
  • 11/22/2022
Jerry Summers: Marching Through Georgia
Jerry Summers: Marching Through Georgia
  • 11/21/2022
2 Dalton Police Department Officers Promoted
2 Dalton Police Department Officers Promoted
  • 11/22/2022
Dalton Firefighters Honored For Flood Rescues
Dalton Firefighters Honored For Flood Rescues
  • 11/22/2022
Entertainment
CSCC Music Department Presents A Holiday Concert Dec. 1
  • 11/21/2022
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
  • 11/17/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
  • 11/22/2022
Chattanooga Music Census Closes With Major Community Support
  • 11/21/2022
Mid South Symphonic Band Plays At Ringgold High School Dec. 11
  • 11/21/2022
Opinion
A Grieving Vols Fan
  • 11/20/2022
We Are. . . UT - And Response
  • 11/19/2022
Evictions Max Resources Of Homeless Coalition
  • 11/22/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
LG Chem To Invest More Than $3 Billion To Establish Manufacturing Operations In Clarksville
  • 11/22/2022
TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1
  • 11/22/2022
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Downtown Improvement Grant Recipients; Cleveland To Receive $20,000
  • 11/22/2022
Real Estate
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Derek English: October 2022 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 10-16
  • 11/17/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
  • 11/22/2022
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
  • 11/22/2022
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
  • 11/22/2022
Living Well
CARTA And Volunteer Behavioral Health Team Up To Increase Mental Health Awareness
  • 11/22/2022
Morning Pointe Communities Collect 579 Pounds Of Food For Samaritan Center Food Drive
  • 11/21/2022
Health Department To Begin Providing Free Flu Vaccines Beginning Monday
  • 11/18/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Chickamauga And Ringgold Sites Listed On Georgia Trust's Places In Peril
  • 11/16/2022
Outdoors
Effort To Restore North Carolina’s Oconaluftee River Advances
Effort To Restore North Carolina’s Oconaluftee River Advances
  • 11/21/2022
Monitoring Chronic Wasting Disease Gets Easier With New Tool
  • 11/17/2022
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
  • 11/16/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
  • 11/21/2022
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Thanksgiving Eve Candlelight And Gratitude Service
  • 11/21/2022
"Thankful For Other Things" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/18/2022
Obituaries
Doyle M. Woody
Doyle M. Woody
  • 11/22/2022
Bennett Johnson
Bennett Johnson
  • 11/22/2022
Brian Karl Jones
Brian Karl Jones
  • 11/22/2022
Area Obituaries
Liner, Kenneth "Kenny" Earl (Cleveland)
Liner, Kenneth "Kenny" Earl (Cleveland)
  • 11/22/2022
Hughes, Nicole Lynn (Spring City)
  • 11/22/2022
Shipman, Rev. William L. "W.L." (Benton)
Shipman, Rev. William L. "W.L." (Benton)
  • 11/22/2022