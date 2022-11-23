Latest Headlines

Fire Destroys Home On Suck Creek Road

  • Wednesday, November 23, 2022

This evening, a motorist calls 911 reporting heavy smoke and fire pouring out the side of the house at 1907 Suck Creek Road. At 7:55 p.m., Waldens Ridge Emergency Services responded to the fire as well as Red Bank Fire Department and the automatic mutual aid company, Chattanooga Fire Department.

CFD Quint 17 arrived and reported a fully involved house fire. Firefighters reported there were no hydrants near the residence, so they started drafting water from the river across the street.

WRES firefighters conducted defensive attacks to control the fire from spreading into the nearby woods. Signal Mountain Fire Department and Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department stood by for any additional emergency calls in the Waldens Ridge district.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS Medic 6 was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.

The homeowner was notified of the fire at her home. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by Waldens Ridge Emergency Services and damages are unknown at this time.


