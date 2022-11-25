Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Rude Customer Asked To Not Return To Silhouette's Bikini Bar; Man Sets Up Camp On Terrace Of Hunter Museum

  Friday, November 25, 2022

An employee at Silhouette’s Bikini Bar and Grill at 1401 E. 23rd St. told police a man was intoxicated and had been rude to some of the female employees. He wanted the man trespassed from the business. The man agreed to not come back and was picked up by a taxi service and transported to his home in Rossville.

* * *

The assistant manager at Circle K at 6990 E. Brainerd Road told police a tractor-trailer struck the air pump at the gas station. Police spoke with the driver and he said he missed his exit and he was trying to make a U-turn to get back on the highway. The man said there was a No-Truck sign on Phils Drive, and he attempted to make a U-turn cutting through the gas station. The U-turn was not wide enough, which caused the trailer to knock down the air pump at the gas station.

* * *

A man and woman were in a verbal argument at a residence on Rawlings Street. Police spoke with the woman and she wanted her boyfriend to leave, which he did.

* * *

A man told police his firearm had been stolen from his truck on Lake Resort Terrace. The pistol is a black FN 509C 9mm pistol with a fully loaded magazine. The firearm was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman told police she was parking at Hamilton Place before going into work and a black female with white braids pulled up to her vehicle in a beige sedan. The other woman began yelling at her about not being a veteran and that she was going to report her. The officer explained to the woman there is no reporting system for her claim and to be cautious of her surroundings.

* * *

A man called police and said his 2013 Kia Soul was parked on the right side of the building at Comfort Inn at 2420 Williams St. and he had items stolen. He thinks his vehicle was locked but found no damage. The only thing taken was his work laptop and the laptop bag, both of which are property of Amada America in Buena Park, Ca.

* * *

An officer responded to a wellness check on Upshaw Drive. A caller told police her friend called her, saying he would kill himself by drinking bleach. Upon arrival police spoke with the man who said he was fine and did not need police assistance. The man said he didn’t want to harm himself or anyone else. He didn’t appear to have been drinking bleach.

* * *

The driver of an 18-wheeler told police he had just dropped off merchandise at a Mexican store on W. Main Street and when he pulled out from the parking lot towards the road, the top of his truck hit the wires from an AT&T pole. The impact pulled the wires down and the wires got stuck around the trailer's tires. CFD responded to the scene and moved the wires safely from the tires and placed them on the sidewalk. AT&T and EPB responded to the scene.

* * *

A man told police a white chevy SUV had followed him "aggressively" from 1900 Broad St. towards Lookout Mountain but eventually stopped following him.

* * *

After observing a large buildup of tents and individuals at 500 W. Main St., an officer spoke by phone with the landowners, two men, who said they didn’t want anyone living on the property and requested anyone found to be trespassed. The officer spoke with two men currently residing at the address. One of the men had a small camp and he gathered his items and left. The other man had a larger camp and said he would be gone by the evening. Both men were informed they were trespassed and not to return. One of the men said other individuals stay at the property, but were currently gone while the officer was on scene.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police saw a gray truck parked next to a residence on Combs Trail. Police are familiar with the area, and the vehicle didn’t look familiar. The officer spoke with the driver and asked if she was visiting the resident who lives there, but she said she was just dropping someone off. The driver said she knew the resident, but took quite some time to recall the name of the homeowner, despite having said that she knew him. Police spoke with the homeowner to check on him and make sure he was doing alright (due to him having cancer). The man said he was fine, and that the woman in the car had brought his friend over to see him. The friend was in the same room as the homeowner and there didn’t appear to be anything suspicious occurring.

* * *

Police were called to the Hunter Museum at 10 Bluff View where a man had set up camp on the terrace. An officer spoke with the camping man and asked him to leave the property. He was also notified that he was trespassed from the property and could not return. The man was given a few minutes to collect his things and then he vacated the property without incident.

