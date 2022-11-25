Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Special Recognition

By Chairman Darrin Ledford

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



COUNCIL OFFICE



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 35, Section 35-160, Billing and Charges for District Wreckers.



LEGAL



b.

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Building Code, the International Residential Code, and the 2018 Edition of the International Energy Conservation Code and certain appendices of those codes as revised and amended as the official Building Code, Residential Code, and Energy Conservation Codes of the City of Chattanooga.c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 19, Sections 19-1 and 19-2, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Fuel Gas Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Gas Code of the City of Chattanooga, to amend Section 19-3 concerning amendments to said code, to amend Sections 101.1; 101.2; 106.1; 106.3; 106.5.3; 106.5.4; 106.6.2; 106.6.3; 108.4; 108.5, 109; and 310.1.1, regarding permit inspections and board adjustments and appeals.d. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 22.5, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Mechanical Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Mechanical Code of the City of Chattanooga.e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 27, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Plumbing Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Plumbing Code of the City of Chattanooga.f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 17, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Fire Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Fire Code of the City of Chattanooga and to adopt the 2018 Edition of the NFPA 101 Life Safety Code for certain specified occupancies.g. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Section 31-4, Installations, Maintenance, Repair of Sewer Service Lines; Charge; Exception.PUBLIC WORKSh. MR-2022-0224 MiKen Development c/o Michael Kenner (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way adjacent to the 1800 block of South Holtzclaw Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution amending and adopting Tax Increment Financing Policies and Procedures, a copy of which is in substantially the form attached and made a part hereof by reference.MAYOR’S OFFICEb. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Santosh Sankar to the Metropolitan Airport Authority, for a term beginning on November 30, 2022, and ending on November 29, 2025.c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Chris Sugden to the Metropolitan Airport Authority, for a term beginning on November 30, 2022, and ending on November 29, 2025.PLANNINGd. Marathon Reality Corporation (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a new Special Exceptions Permit adding partners for a liquor store located at 705 Signal Mountain Road. (District 1)PUBLIC WORKSe. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works to erect commemorative, secondary street name signs on Tremont Street from Frazier Avenue south to the dead end designating this section of Tremont Street as “Commemorative Leslie Allen Jordan Way”. (District 2)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the Professional Services On-Call Blanket Contract for Structural Engineering Services, Contract No. E-22-027-101, for a four-year term with no options to renew, to the six consultant firms listed per their qualification package: (1) Alfred Benesch & Company; (2) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; (3) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (4) Neel Schaffer, Inc.; (5) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; and (6) Volkert, Inc., in the amount of $2.5 million yearly.g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the Professional Services On-Call Blanket Contract for Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP) Engineering Services, Contract No. E-22-028-101, for a four-year term with no options to renew, to the two consultant firms listed per their qualification package: (1) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; and (2) March Adams & Associates, Inc., in the amount of $1 million yearly.h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the Professional Services On-Call Blanket Contract for Architectural Services, Contract No. E-22-026-101, for a four-year term with no options to renew, to the seven consultant firms listed per their qualification package: (1) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; (2) Artech Design Group, Inc.; (3) Derthick, Henley & Wilkerson Architects PLLC; (4) Franklin Associates Architects, Inc.; (5) Hefferlin Kronenberg Architects PLLC; (6) MBI Companies, Inc.; and (7) Rardin Carroll Architects, Inc., in the amount of $2 million annually.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? Certificate of Compliance – Kanaiyalal Patel, Hasmukh Patel, and Ishan Patel d/b/a Harry’s Wine and Spirits, 705 Signal Mountain Road. (District 1)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2022 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICEa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 35, Section 35-160, Billing and Charges for District Wreckers.LEGALb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Building Code, the International Residential Code, and the 2018 Edition of the International Energy Conservation Code and certain appendices of those codes as revised and amended as the official Building Code, Residential Code, and Energy Conservation Codes of the City of Chattanooga.c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 19, Sections 19-1 and 19-2, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Fuel Gas Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Gas Code of the City of Chattanooga, to amend Section 19-3 concerning amendments to said code, to amend Sections 101.1; 101.2; 106.1; 106.3; 106.5.3; 106.5.4; 106.6.2; 106.6.3; 108.4; 108.5, 109; and 310.1.1, regarding permit inspections and board adjustments and appeals.d. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 22.5, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Mechanical Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Mechanical Code of the City of Chattanooga.e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 27, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Plumbing Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Plumbing Code of the City of Chattanooga.f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 17, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Fire Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Fire Code of the City of Chattanooga and to adopt the 2018 Edition of the NFPA 101 Life Safety Code for certain specified occupancies.g. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Section 31-4, Installations, Maintenance, Repair of Sewer Service Lines; Charge; Exception.PUBLIC WORKSh. MR-2022-0224 MiKen Development c/o Michael Kenner (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way adjacent to the 1800 block of South Holtzclaw Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a City of Chattanooga Standard Premises Use Agreement with Chattanooga Hockey, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of a portion of 1785 Reggie White Boulevard, identified as Tax Map No. 145K-E-001.01, for a term of five (5) years, beginning on April 1, 2023, and ending on March 31, 2028, for annual rent, in the amount of $1.00. (District 7)HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution authorizing the appointment of John Smith, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Plumbing Inspector, subject to certain conditions.c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jordan Landis, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Combo Inspector, subject to certain conditions.d. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Joshua Burgess, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Community Development Code Enforcement, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Code Enforcement, subject to certain conditions.e. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Priscilla Petty, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Community Development Code Enforcement, to do special duty as prescribed herein in her position as Demolition Abatement Specialist, subject to certain conditions.f. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Joshua Ballard, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Community Development Code Enforcement, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Code Enforcement, subject to certain conditions.MAYOR’S OFFICEOffice of Community Healthg. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute Amendment 2 of the Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Chattanooga and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga Master of Public Health Program to hire one (1) additional graduate assistant, increasing the budget by $14,263.00, in the amount of $49,759.00, for the total amount of $64,022.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.