Latest Headlines

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

  • Friday, November 25, 2022

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.
Special Recognition
By Chairman Darrin Ledford
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading:

COUNCIL OFFICE

a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 35, Section 35-160, Billing and Charges for District Wreckers.

LEGAL

b.

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Building Code, the International Residential Code, and the 2018 Edition of the International Energy Conservation Code and certain appendices of those codes as revised and amended as the official Building Code, Residential Code, and Energy Conservation Codes of the City of Chattanooga.

c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 19, Sections 19-1 and 19-2, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Fuel Gas Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Gas Code of the City of Chattanooga, to amend Section 19-3 concerning amendments to said code, to amend Sections 101.1; 101.2; 106.1; 106.3; 106.5.3; 106.5.4; 106.6.2; 106.6.3; 108.4; 108.5, 109; and 310.1.1, regarding permit inspections and board adjustments and appeals.
                 
d. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 22.5, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Mechanical Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Mechanical Code of the City of Chattanooga.

e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 27, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Plumbing Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Plumbing Code of the City of Chattanooga.

f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 17, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Fire Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Fire Code of the City of Chattanooga and to adopt the 2018 Edition of the NFPA 101 Life Safety Code for certain specified occupancies.

g. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Section 31-4, Installations, Maintenance, Repair of Sewer Service Lines; Charge; Exception.

PUBLIC WORKS

h. MR-2022-0224 MiKen Development c/o Michael Kenner (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way adjacent to the 1800 block of South Holtzclaw Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)

VII. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution amending and adopting Tax Increment Financing Policies and Procedures, a copy of which is in substantially the form attached and made a part hereof by reference.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

b. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Santosh Sankar to the Metropolitan Airport Authority, for a term beginning on November 30, 2022, and ending on November 29, 2025.

c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Chris Sugden to the Metropolitan Airport Authority, for a term beginning on November 30, 2022, and ending on November 29, 2025.
                              
PLANNING

d. Marathon Reality Corporation (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a new Special Exceptions Permit adding partners for a liquor store located at 705 Signal Mountain Road. (District 1)

PUBLIC WORKS

e. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works to erect commemorative, secondary street name signs on Tremont Street from Frazier Avenue south to the dead end designating this section of Tremont Street as “Commemorative Leslie Allen Jordan Way”. (District 2)

f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the Professional Services On-Call Blanket Contract for Structural Engineering Services, Contract No. E-22-027-101, for a four-year term with no options to renew, to the six consultant firms listed per their qualification package: (1) Alfred Benesch & Company; (2) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; (3) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (4) Neel Schaffer, Inc.; (5) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; and (6) Volkert, Inc., in the amount of $2.5 million yearly.

g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the Professional Services On-Call Blanket Contract for Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP) Engineering Services, Contract No. E-22-028-101, for a four-year term with no options to renew, to the two consultant firms listed per their qualification package: (1) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; and (2) March Adams & Associates, Inc., in the amount of $1 million yearly.

h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the Professional Services On-Call Blanket Contract for Architectural Services, Contract No. E-22-026-101, for a four-year term with no options to renew, to the seven consultant firms listed per their qualification package: (1) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; (2) Artech Design Group, Inc.; (3) Derthick, Henley & Wilkerson Architects PLLC; (4) Franklin Associates Architects, Inc.; (5) Hefferlin Kronenberg Architects PLLC; (6) MBI Companies, Inc.; and (7) Rardin Carroll Architects, Inc., in the amount of $2 million annually.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.
                              
X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):

? Certificate of Compliance – Kanaiyalal Patel, Hasmukh Patel, and Ishan Patel d/b/a Harry’s Wine and Spirits, 705 Signal Mountain Road. (District 1)

XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XII. Adjournment.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2022 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Proposed Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 35, Section 35-160, Billing and Charges for District Wreckers.

LEGAL

b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Building Code, the International Residential Code, and the 2018 Edition of the International Energy Conservation Code and certain appendices of those codes as revised and amended as the official Building Code, Residential Code, and Energy Conservation Codes of the City of Chattanooga.

c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 19, Sections 19-1 and 19-2, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Fuel Gas Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Gas Code of the City of Chattanooga, to amend Section 19-3 concerning amendments to said code, to amend Sections 101.1; 101.2; 106.1; 106.3; 106.5.3; 106.5.4; 106.6.2; 106.6.3; 108.4; 108.5, 109; and 310.1.1, regarding permit inspections and board adjustments and appeals.

d. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 22.5, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Mechanical Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Mechanical Code of the City of Chattanooga.

e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 27, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Plumbing Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Plumbing Code of the City of Chattanooga.
                        
f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 17, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Fire Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Fire Code of the City of Chattanooga and to adopt the 2018 Edition of the NFPA 101 Life Safety Code for certain specified occupancies.

g. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Section 31-4, Installations, Maintenance, Repair of Sewer Service Lines; Charge; Exception.

PUBLIC WORKS

h. MR-2022-0224 MiKen Development c/o Michael Kenner (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way adjacent to the 1800 block of South Holtzclaw Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)

7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a City of Chattanooga Standard Premises Use Agreement with Chattanooga Hockey, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of a portion of 1785 Reggie White Boulevard, identified as Tax Map No. 145K-E-001.01, for a term of five (5) years, beginning on April 1, 2023, and ending on March 31, 2028, for annual rent, in the amount of $1.00. (District 7)

HUMAN RESOURCES

b. A resolution authorizing the appointment of John Smith, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Plumbing Inspector, subject to certain conditions.

c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jordan Landis, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Combo Inspector, subject to certain conditions.

d. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Joshua Burgess, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Community Development Code Enforcement, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Code Enforcement, subject to certain conditions.
                                
e. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Priscilla Petty, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Community Development Code Enforcement, to do special duty as prescribed herein in her position as Demolition Abatement Specialist, subject to certain conditions.

f. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Joshua Ballard, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Community Development Code Enforcement, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Code Enforcement, subject to certain conditions.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

Office of Community Health

g. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute Amendment 2 of the Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Chattanooga and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga Master of Public Health Program to hire one (1) additional graduate assistant, increasing the budget by $14,263.00, in the amount of $49,759.00, for the total amount of $64,022.00.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.

Latest Headlines
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 11/25/2022
Police Blotter: Rude Customer Asked To Not Return To Silhouette’s Bikini Bar; Man Sets Up Camp On Terrace Of Hunter Museum
  • Breaking News
  • 11/25/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Avoid Repeat Of 2016 Fiasco At Vandy
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Avoid Repeat Of 2016 Fiasco At Vandy
  • Sports
  • 11/25/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/25/2022
PHOTOS: EPB Christmas Windows
  • Breaking News
  • 11/25/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/25/2022
Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 11/25/2022

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentation. ... more

Police Blotter: Rude Customer Asked To Not Return To Silhouette’s Bikini Bar; Man Sets Up Camp On Terrace Of Hunter Museum
  • 11/25/2022

An employee at Silhouette’s Bikini Bar and Grill at 1401 E. 23rd St. told police a man was intoxicated and had been rude to some of the female employees. He wanted the man trespassed from the ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/25/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
PHOTOS: EPB Christmas Windows
  • 11/25/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/25/2022
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines Of The UTC/Lipscomb Game
  • 11/24/2022
PHOTOS: 2022 Grateful Gobbler 5K
  • 11/24/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/24/2022
Opinion
When Will Budgetel Reopen? - And Response
  • 11/23/2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
  • 11/24/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/25/2022
End Of Another Thanksgiving Day
  • 11/24/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Avoid Repeat Of 2016 Fiasco At Vandy
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Avoid Repeat Of 2016 Fiasco At Vandy
  • 11/25/2022
Lipscomb Men Beat UTC, 72-66
  • 11/23/2022
John Hunt: Always More Reasons To Be Thankful
John Hunt: Always More Reasons To Be Thankful
  • 11/24/2022
Vols In Bahamas Title Game Vs. #2 Kansas After OT Victory Over USC
  • 11/24/2022
PHOTOS: Mocs Fall To Lipscomb
  • 11/24/2022
Happenings
Reindeer On The Riverfront And Lighted Boat Parade Is Friday
Reindeer On The Riverfront And Lighted Boat Parade Is Friday
  • 11/25/2022
Christmas Tree Goes Up On County Courthouse Lawn For First Time
Christmas Tree Goes Up On County Courthouse Lawn For First Time
  • 11/25/2022
Jerry Summers: Buehler's Market Replacements
Jerry Summers: Buehler's Market Replacements
  • 11/24/2022
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 11/23/2022
Why Follow John Ross? Program Is Dec. 10
  • 11/23/2022
Entertainment
Voices Of Lee To Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
Voices Of Lee To Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
  • 11/23/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Writing A Newspaper Column
Best Of Grizzard - Writing A Newspaper Column
  • 11/25/2022
The Mountain Opry Is Saturday
  • 11/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
  • 11/22/2022
Opinion
When Will Budgetel Reopen? - And Response
  • 11/23/2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
  • 11/24/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
Tennessee Counties Maintain Low Unemployment In October
  • 11/23/2022
Greg Callaham Graphic Design Earns 4 National Awards For Creative Excellence
  • 11/22/2022
BlueCross Promotes Bradley To Director Of Strategy And Planning For Provider Network Management
BlueCross Promotes Bradley To Director Of Strategy And Planning For Provider Network Management
  • 11/22/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: Measuring Realtor Confidence In A Changing Market
  • 11/23/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 17-23
  • 11/24/2022
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/24/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
  • 11/22/2022
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
  • 11/22/2022
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
  • 11/22/2022
Living Well
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
  • 11/23/2022
November Is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
  • 11/23/2022
CARTA And Volunteer Behavioral Health Team Up To Increase Mental Health Awareness
  • 11/22/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Chickamauga And Ringgold Sites Listed On Georgia Trust's Places In Peril
  • 11/16/2022
Outdoors
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 11/23/2022
TFWC To Hold Final 2022 Meeting At Ducks Unlimited
  • 11/23/2022
Dry Weather Conditions Expected Ahead Of Waterfowl Season
  • 11/23/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
  • 11/24/2022
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
  • 11/21/2022
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Thanksgiving Eve Candlelight And Gratitude Service
  • 11/21/2022
Obituaries
Raymond G. Delong
  • 11/25/2022
Sara S. Buck
  • 11/25/2022
Eva L. Duffey
  • 11/25/2022
Area Obituaries
Robinson, Norman, Sr. (Graysville)
Robinson, Norman, Sr. (Graysville)
  • 11/24/2022
Derryberry, William "Bud" Jr. (Whitwell)
Derryberry, William "Bud" Jr. (Whitwell)
  • 11/24/2022
Woods, Thurman Lee (Jasper)
  • 11/24/2022