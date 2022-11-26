Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, November 26, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRES, FRANCISCO DEFRANCISCO 
5435 RINGGOLD RD APT 11 EAST RIDGE, 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, LUCAS NAKIA 
636 SOUTH MAIN ST WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COSEY, JAMES MELVIN 
6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212904 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN 
6223 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED )

DOUGLAS, HILSANGER JAMES 
2106 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EASTING, TRACY JEWAN 
228 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ 
3700 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113607 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE 
3505 SUMTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

HARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER 
500 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF ECSTASCY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HAYES, TERRANCE VAUGHN 
1431 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HERRERA-MENA, DIEGO 
23 MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HICKS, BURLA ANN 
411 MONEY TREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAMB, REBECCA LOIS 
10 MILLS LN S SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777506 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LANKFORD, JEREMY LEWIS 
85 HOUSTON ST DUNLAP, 373273481 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE 
506 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLS, ALEC HARRISON 
8403 LEXIE LN OOLTEWAH, 373635796 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PLUNKETT, BRENTON EDWARD-SAM 
1326 GADD RD.

HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RAMOS, MARCELINA ESTEBAN- 
3228 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SANTORO, CAITLYN BETHANY 
7477 COMMONS BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STONE, RAJESH 
525 STATE ROUTE 28 WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDRES, FRANCISCO DEFRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/05/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, LUCAS NAKIA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BUSTOS-ARISMENDI, ISRAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
EASTING, TRACY JEWAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
HARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF ECSTASCY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
HAYES, TERRANCE VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HERRERA-MENA, DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HICKS, BURLA ANN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAMB, REBECCA LOIS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/24/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LANKFORD, JEREMY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/19/1981
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/25/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLS, ALEC HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PLUNKETT, BRENTON EDWARD-SAM
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SANTORO, CAITLYN BETHANY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STONE, RAJESH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/26/2022
State Title Game Bound: Focused Tyner Cruises Past York, 33-0
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/26/2022
Anderson County Ends Red Bank's Season, 29-13
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/25/2022
UTC Women Host King College Saturday Afternoon
  • Sports
  • 11/25/2022
Mocs Host Murray State Saturday Night
  • Sports
  • 11/25/2022
Tyner Hosts York Institute In AA Football Semifinal
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/25/2022
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/26/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRES, FRANCISCO DEFRANCISCO 5435 RINGGOLD RD APT 11 EAST RIDGE, Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 11/25/2022

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentation. ... more

Police Blotter: Rude Customer Asked To Not Return To Silhouette’s Bikini Bar; Man Sets Up Camp On Terrace Of Hunter Museum
  • 11/25/2022

An employee at Silhouette’s Bikini Bar and Grill at 1401 E. 23rd St. told police a man was intoxicated and had been rude to some of the female employees. He wanted the man trespassed from the ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/25/2022
PHOTOS: EPB Christmas Windows
  • 11/25/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/25/2022
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines Of The UTC/Lipscomb Game
  • 11/24/2022
PHOTOS: 2022 Grateful Gobbler 5K
  • 11/24/2022
Opinion
When Will Budgetel Reopen? - And Response
  • 11/23/2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
  • 11/24/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/25/2022
End Of Another Thanksgiving Day
  • 11/24/2022
Sports
Vols Knock Off #3 Kansas, 64-50
  • 11/25/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Avoid Repeat Of 2016 Fiasco At Vandy
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Avoid Repeat Of 2016 Fiasco At Vandy
  • 11/25/2022
Lipscomb Men Beat UTC, 72-66
  • 11/23/2022
UTC Women Host King College Saturday Afternoon
  • 11/25/2022
Mocs Host Murray State Saturday Night
  • 11/25/2022
Happenings
Reindeer On The Riverfront And Lighted Boat Parade Draws Crowd At River
Reindeer On The Riverfront And Lighted Boat Parade Draws Crowd At River
  • 11/25/2022
Christmas Tree Goes Up On County Courthouse Lawn For First Time
Christmas Tree Goes Up On County Courthouse Lawn For First Time
  • 11/25/2022
Jerry Summers: Buehler's Market Replacements
Jerry Summers: Buehler's Market Replacements
  • 11/24/2022
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 11/23/2022
Why Follow John Ross? Program Is Dec. 10
  • 11/23/2022
Entertainment
Voices Of Lee To Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
Voices Of Lee To Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
  • 11/23/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Writing A Newspaper Column
Best Of Grizzard - Writing A Newspaper Column
  • 11/25/2022
The Mountain Opry Is Saturday
  • 11/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
  • 11/22/2022
Opinion
When Will Budgetel Reopen? - And Response
  • 11/23/2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
  • 11/24/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
Tennessee Counties Maintain Low Unemployment In October
  • 11/23/2022
Greg Callaham Graphic Design Earns 4 National Awards For Creative Excellence
  • 11/22/2022
BlueCross Promotes Bradley To Director Of Strategy And Planning For Provider Network Management
BlueCross Promotes Bradley To Director Of Strategy And Planning For Provider Network Management
  • 11/22/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: Measuring Realtor Confidence In A Changing Market
  • 11/23/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 17-23
  • 11/24/2022
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/24/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
  • 11/22/2022
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
  • 11/22/2022
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
  • 11/22/2022
Living Well
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
  • 11/23/2022
November Is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
  • 11/23/2022
CARTA And Volunteer Behavioral Health Team Up To Increase Mental Health Awareness
  • 11/22/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Chickamauga And Ringgold Sites Listed On Georgia Trust's Places In Peril
  • 11/16/2022
Outdoors
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 11/23/2022
TFWC To Hold Final 2022 Meeting At Ducks Unlimited
  • 11/23/2022
Dry Weather Conditions Expected Ahead Of Waterfowl Season
  • 11/23/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
  • 11/24/2022
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
  • 11/21/2022
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Thanksgiving Eve Candlelight And Gratitude Service
  • 11/21/2022
Obituaries
Raymond G. Delong
  • 11/25/2022
Sara S. Buck
  • 11/25/2022
Eva L. Duffey
  • 11/25/2022
Area Obituaries
Robinson, Norman, Sr. (Graysville)
Robinson, Norman, Sr. (Graysville)
  • 11/24/2022
Derryberry, William "Bud" Jr. (Whitwell)
Derryberry, William "Bud" Jr. (Whitwell)
  • 11/24/2022
Woods, Thurman Lee (Jasper)
  • 11/24/2022