Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDRES, FRANCISCO DEFRANCISCO
5435 RINGGOLD RD APT 11 EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, LUCAS NAKIA
636 SOUTH MAIN ST WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COSEY, JAMES MELVIN
6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212904
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN
6223 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED )
DOUGLAS, HILSANGER JAMES
2106 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EASTING, TRACY JEWAN
228 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ
3700 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113607
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE
3505 SUMTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
HARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER
500 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF ECSTASCY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
HAYES, TERRANCE VAUGHN
1431 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HERRERA-MENA, DIEGO
23 MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HICKS, BURLA ANN
411 MONEY TREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAMB, REBECCA LOIS
10 MILLS LN S SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777506
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LANKFORD, JEREMY LEWIS
85 HOUSTON ST DUNLAP, 373273481
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE
506 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLS, ALEC HARRISON
8403 LEXIE LN OOLTEWAH, 373635796
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PLUNKETT, BRENTON EDWARD-SAM
1326 GADD RD.
HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RAMOS, MARCELINA ESTEBAN-
3228 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SANTORO, CAITLYN BETHANY
7477 COMMONS BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STONE, RAJESH
525 STATE ROUTE 28 WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDRES, FRANCISCO DEFRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/05/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, LUCAS NAKIA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BUSTOS-ARISMENDI, ISRAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
|
|EASTING, TRACY JEWAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF ECSTASCY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|HAYES, TERRANCE VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HERRERA-MENA, DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|HICKS, BURLA ANN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LAMB, REBECCA LOIS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/24/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LANKFORD, JEREMY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/19/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/25/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLS, ALEC HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PLUNKETT, BRENTON EDWARD-SAM
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SANTORO, CAITLYN BETHANY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|STONE, RAJESH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|