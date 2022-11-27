Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BERRY, HUNTER P

5221 OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 2201 CHATANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE

1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE

314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

STALKING

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROOKS, SHAWAN

803 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374043710

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN

2505 S MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS

ALIAS CAPIAS



BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE

1009 ROLLINS STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374111552

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



COONROD, RICO TARAIL

1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041303

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CORONA ROJO, ROBERTO

41001 WATSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION



COX, COLBY RYAN

5887 STONE WALL HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOUGE, JAMES GRIFFEN

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373635548

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FORFEITURE CAPIAS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARRIS, LEON D

901 NORTH HICKORY CHATTTANOOGA, 30406

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HEMPHILL, CARNETTA N

2404 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HOLCOMB, RICHARD STARLAN

6814 NAKWISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO

5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102232

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



MCGLOCTON, RODRIQUEZ

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME

618 MAPLE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374023923

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



NOLASCO-GERONIMO, RUDY OSIEL

118 RENEE DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37315

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC



RAMIRES, ARNOLDO TOMAS

3505 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



REGAL, DALLAS T

3105 INGRET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL

210 NORCROSS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37923

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROSENFELD, JESSE CHARLES

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT UNDER $1000

FORGERY



SANDERS, JUSTIN MORGAN

1035 CLEARBROOK CT FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SHAW, DERRICK ANTOINE

6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 374213703

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SHOLTZ, TRACY

10911 POSSUM TRAIL ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILLIAMS, JAMYA L

1630 S GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

