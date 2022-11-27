Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BERRY, HUNTER P
5221 OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 2201 CHATANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE
1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE
314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
STALKING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROOKS, SHAWAN
803 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374043710
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN
2505 S MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS
ALIAS CAPIAS
BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
1009 ROLLINS STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374111552
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COONROD, RICO TARAIL
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041303
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CORONA ROJO, ROBERTO
41001 WATSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
COX, COLBY RYAN
5887 STONE WALL HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOUGE, JAMES GRIFFEN
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373635548
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARRIS, LEON D
901 NORTH HICKORY CHATTTANOOGA, 30406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HEMPHILL, CARNETTA N
2404 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOLCOMB, RICHARD STARLAN
6814 NAKWISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO
5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102232
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MCGLOCTON, RODRIQUEZ
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME
618 MAPLE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374023923
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NOLASCO-GERONIMO, RUDY OSIEL
118 RENEE DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37315
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC
RAMIRES, ARNOLDO TOMAS
3505 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGAL, DALLAS T
3105 INGRET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL
210 NORCROSS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37923
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSENFELD, JESSE CHARLES
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000
FORGERY
SANDERS, JUSTIN MORGAN
1035 CLEARBROOK CT FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHAW, DERRICK ANTOINE
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 374213703
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHOLTZ, TRACY
10911 POSSUM TRAIL ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, JAMYA L
1630 S GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
Here are the mug shots:
|BERRY, HUNTER P
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
- POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
- STALKING
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROOKS, SHAWAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GOUGE, JAMES GRIFFEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/14/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARRIS, LEON D
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/05/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HOLCOMB, RICHARD STARLAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/29/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MCGLOCTON, RODRIQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROSENFELD, JESSE CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/08/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1000
- FORGERY
|
|SANDERS, JUSTIN MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SHAW, DERRICK ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SHOLTZ, TRACY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, JAMYA L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|