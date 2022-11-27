Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, November 27, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BERRY, HUNTER P 
5221 OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 2201 CHATANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE 
1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE 
314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
STALKING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROOKS, SHAWAN 
803 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374043710 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN 
2505 S MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS
ALIAS CAPIAS

BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE 
1009 ROLLINS STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374111552 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COONROD, RICO TARAIL 
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041303 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CORONA ROJO, ROBERTO 
41001 WATSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

COX, COLBY RYAN 
5887 STONE WALL HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOUGE, JAMES GRIFFEN 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373635548 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRIS, LEON D 
901 NORTH HICKORY CHATTTANOOGA, 30406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HEMPHILL, CARNETTA N 
2404 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HOLCOMB, RICHARD STARLAN 
6814 NAKWISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO 
5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102232 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MCGLOCTON, RODRIQUEZ 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME 
618 MAPLE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374023923 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

NOLASCO-GERONIMO, RUDY OSIEL 
118 RENEE DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37315 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC

RAMIRES, ARNOLDO TOMAS 
3505 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGAL, DALLAS T 
3105 INGRET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL 
210 NORCROSS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37923 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSENFELD, JESSE CHARLES 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000
FORGERY

SANDERS, JUSTIN MORGAN 
1035 CLEARBROOK CT FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHAW, DERRICK ANTOINE 
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 374213703 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHOLTZ, TRACY 
10911 POSSUM TRAIL ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, JAMYA L 
1630 S GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

Here are the mug shots:

BERRY, HUNTER P
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSS.
    OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROOKS, SHAWAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GOUGE, JAMES GRIFFEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/14/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • FORFEITURE CAPIAS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARRIS, LEON D
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/05/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLCOMB, RICHARD STARLAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/29/1983
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MCGLOCTON, RODRIQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSENFELD, JESSE CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/08/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
  • FORGERY
SANDERS, JUSTIN MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHAW, DERRICK ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHOLTZ, TRACY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, JAMYA L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/27/2022
Chattanooga Mocs Rally To Top Murray State
  • Sports
  • 11/26/2022
Dallas Bay Fire And Rescue Expands Water Rescue Capabilities
Dallas Bay Fire And Rescue Expands Water Rescue Capabilities
  • Breaking News
  • 11/26/2022
Tennessee Whips Vanderbilt 56-0
  • Sports
  • 11/26/2022
Tennessee Counties Maintain Low Unemployment In October
  • Breaking News
  • 11/26/2022
City Council To Vote On Higher Towing Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 11/26/2022
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/27/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BERRY, HUNTER P 5221 OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 2201 CHATANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD POSS. ... more

Dallas Bay Fire And Rescue Expands Water Rescue Capabilities
Dallas Bay Fire And Rescue Expands Water Rescue Capabilities
  • 11/26/2022

Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue has added a specialty to their Water Operations Division with a newly-formed dive team that went into service on Nov. 1. Formed in June of 2022, Dallas Bay’s Dive Team ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/26/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRES, FRANCISCO DEFRANCISCO 5435 RINGGOLD RD APT 11 EAST RIDGE, Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked ... more

Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 11/25/2022
Police Blotter: Rude Customer Asked To Not Return To Silhouette’s Bikini Bar; Man Sets Up Camp On Terrace Of Hunter Museum
  • 11/25/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/25/2022
PHOTOS: EPB Christmas Windows
  • 11/25/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/25/2022
Opinion
When Will Budgetel Reopen? - And Response
  • 11/23/2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
  • 11/24/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/25/2022
End Of Another Thanksgiving Day
  • 11/24/2022
Sports
Tennessee Whips Vanderbilt 56-0
  • 11/26/2022
Chattanooga Mocs Rally To Top Murray State
  • 11/26/2022
Lady Mocs Whip King For Third Straight Win
  • 11/26/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
UTC Women Host King College Saturday Afternoon
  • 11/25/2022
Happenings
Reindeer On The Riverfront And Lighted Boat Parade Draws Crowd At River
Reindeer On The Riverfront And Lighted Boat Parade Draws Crowd At River
  • 11/25/2022
Christmas Tree Goes Up On County Courthouse Lawn For First Time
Christmas Tree Goes Up On County Courthouse Lawn For First Time
  • 11/25/2022
Jerry Summers: Buehler's Market Replacements
Jerry Summers: Buehler's Market Replacements
  • 11/24/2022
Boynton Lions Fundraiser Brings The Polar Express To The Ringgold Depot Dec. 6
Boynton Lions Fundraiser Brings The Polar Express To The Ringgold Depot Dec. 6
  • 11/26/2022
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 11/23/2022
Entertainment
Voices Of Lee To Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
Voices Of Lee To Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
  • 11/23/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Writing A Newspaper Column
Best Of Grizzard - Writing A Newspaper Column
  • 11/25/2022
The Mountain Opry Is Saturday
  • 11/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
  • 11/22/2022
Opinion
When Will Budgetel Reopen? - And Response
  • 11/23/2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
  • 11/24/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
Dalton Sees Rise In October Unemployment Rate
  • 11/26/2022
Chambliss Law And Chattanooga State Partner On Paralegal Apprenticeship Program
  • 11/23/2022
BlueCross Promotes Bradley To Director Of Strategy And Planning For Provider Network Management
BlueCross Promotes Bradley To Director Of Strategy And Planning For Provider Network Management
  • 11/22/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: Measuring Realtor Confidence In A Changing Market
  • 11/23/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 17-23
  • 11/24/2022
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/24/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
  • 11/22/2022
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
  • 11/22/2022
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
  • 11/22/2022
Living Well
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
  • 11/23/2022
November Is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
  • 11/23/2022
CARTA And Volunteer Behavioral Health Team Up To Increase Mental Health Awareness
  • 11/22/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Chickamauga And Ringgold Sites Listed On Georgia Trust's Places In Peril
  • 11/16/2022
Outdoors
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 11/23/2022
TFWC To Hold Final 2022 Meeting At Ducks Unlimited
  • 11/23/2022
Dry Weather Conditions Expected Ahead Of Waterfowl Season
  • 11/23/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
  • 11/24/2022
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
  • 11/21/2022
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Thanksgiving Eve Candlelight And Gratitude Service
  • 11/21/2022
Obituaries
Robert Michael Hamby, Sr.
Robert Michael Hamby, Sr.
  • 11/26/2022
Jan Bowman Erb
Jan Bowman Erb
  • 11/26/2022
Ronald Ray Ford
Ronald Ray Ford
  • 11/26/2022
Area Obituaries
Vassell, Dr. Daniel J. Sr.
Vassell, Dr. Daniel J. Sr.
  • 11/26/2022
McDonald, Gloria Dean Dunn (Cleveland)
McDonald, Gloria Dean Dunn (Cleveland)
  • 11/26/2022
Hiser, Dale Eugene (Cleveland)
Hiser, Dale Eugene (Cleveland)
  • 11/26/2022