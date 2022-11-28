Signal Mountain To Get 2 New Town Positions

At the Signal Mountain Town Council work session held Monday night, the council discussed restructuring the town’s administrative department. The current budget included funding for an additional position in the Human Resources department and for an IT specialist. Town Manager Elaine Brunelle said when the budget was created, the new job had been approved, but not a job description. It was developed by the town manager with assistance from Municipal Technical Advisory Services (MTAS), an agency that assists municipalities across the state. The title will be HR assistant, and responsibilities that are currently spread out through various employees will be brought together to better serve the employees. With it, one person will have oversight, which should prevent miscommunication.

The town’s internal controls manual that is in use now was last updated in 2016. Ms. Brunelle recommended that the current version be updated and approved by the council. The town manager needs to have the ability to respond to emergency situations, and has the authority to make necessary changes in response. But state law requires for changes that are made to be approved by the town council periodically. In Signal Mountain, the council has agreed that a vote will be done yearly to approve any changes that have taken place throughout the year. A vote to approve this process will be at the next council meeting.

Mayor Charles Poss recommended and the council agreed for the planning commission to take a new look at the town’s zoning and what is permitted in each zone. The categories were last reviewed in 2018. Permitted uses will be looked at considering what the citizens of Signal Mountain want.

Two Christmas events were announced by the town manager. On Dec. 10, the Mountain Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at the MACC. And on Sunday, Dec. 11, at McCoy Farm, a joint Christmas Tree Lighting with Walden and the town of Signal Mountain, will take place. Hot chocolate will be served and there will be live music. The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. followed by singing Christmas carols.

The next meeting of the Signal Mountain Council is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m.