City Council Okays Higher Wrecker Rates, Though Mayor Had Asked For Lower Hikes

The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday on first reading to increase rates that towing companies can charge - in spite of the mayor's office asking for a delay for discussion of possible lower rates than planned.

Joda Thongnopnua, the mayor's chief of staff, said the mayor's office would prefer a lower increase for daytime tows and night/weekend/holiday tows.

The recommendation was for daytime tows to double from $125 to $250 and night/weekend/holiday tows to rise from $135 to $275. Mr. Thongnopnua suggested moving the daytime tows to $200 and the night/weekend/holiday tows to $215. He said that would be more in line with the growth in inflation in the 18 years since the last increase.

At an afternoon session, Commissioner Demetrus Coonrod also expressed reluctance to make the full increase. She said the new rates would have a sharp impact for many residents already trying to make ends meet.

Councilwoman Marvene Noel said the size of the hikes "raised the eyebrows for me. I thought it was too expensive."

Vice Chair Raquel Dotley urged approval, saying a lengthy process had been carried out, including approval by the Wrecker Board and a public hearing. She said the new rates were in line with those throughout the region.

At the 6 p.m. voting meeting, there were not any no votes cast.

The City Beer Board, acting as the Wrecker Board, voted in early October in favor of the increase.

Other increases are daily storage (after eight hours) from $15 to $35 per day and extra winching from $50 to $100 per hour flat rate.

For B Class, day time goes from $250 to $550 per hour, night/weekend/holiday goes from $285 to $550 an hour and extra winching from $150 to $300 per hour. Air bags go from $1,000 to $1,500 per hour.

For C Class, day time goes from $425 per hour to $700 per hour, night/weekend/holiday goes from $500 per hour to $700 an hour. Air bags go from $1,000 first two hours and $500 per hour thereafter to $1,500 per hour.