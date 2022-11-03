Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUERO, ALEXEY

3613 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ANDREW, SHAROD LEVI

919 GENTRY DR AUBURN, 368303307

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BAUGH, ANDREW LEE

20912 ECR 580 N MADISON CITY, 62664

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BEACH, MARZJHAII JAZMERE

1512 EAST 12 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE

3444 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111057

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS (SUSP LIC)



BRIDGES, MONKIA C

6734 JORDAN RUN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BROWN, KAYLA MICHELLE

132 PAT WEBB CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURROW, DYLAN LEE

10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CAMP, SHONDA YVETTE

211 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CARDENAS, DAKOTA CHANCE

452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



CHASE, JOSHUA DEAN

4076 BELHAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER



COLSTON, JAMISON DEWAYNE

4603 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COOPER, JENNIFER LYNN

7710 E BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



COSEY, JAMES

4020 VETERANS WAY Chattanooga, 374113167

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAUGHERTY, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER

9227 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GARY, SHERROD L

4516 PECKINPAUGH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GUFFEY, COREY

1305 BONNELIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARWOOD, JEREMY DAVID

1434 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HENRY, LANDON B

67 AVIATION DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRAG RACING



HOLLINGSWORTH, KATERI LEA

4003 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HUELDT, JACK ALLEN

820 S VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING



LEE, TAMMY DAVINA

1512 RUSTIC DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN TRANSIT TO MEIGS CO TN



LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



MALONE, GABRIELLA H

568 COUNTY RD 754 RICEVILLE, 37320

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NOLASCO-VASQUEZ, MISAEL

G1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



OLIVER, KENNETH LEE

3602 BELL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PARIS, COREY J

1533 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)



PENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE

7012 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373416999

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



PEREZ-MENDEZ, DENI EBDER

3200 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PEREZ-TEMAJ, CESAE JULIO

2416 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



ROBERSON, CHLOE ELIZAZBETH

758 CHERISHED VW APT 224 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SALAZAR, OSCAR

6010 WELLWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



SILER, MATTHEW THOMAS

1033 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

AGUERO, ALEXEY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/23/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ANDREW, SHAROD LEVI

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BAUGH, ANDREW LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BEACH, MARZJHAII JAZMERE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/10/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS (SUSP LIC) BRIDGES, MONKIA C

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/20/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BROWN, KAYLA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BURROW, DYLAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CAMP, SHONDA YVETTE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHASE, JOSHUA DEAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/07/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

COLSTON, JAMISON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY COOPER, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/13/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT COSEY, JAMES

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/03/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAUGHERTY, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/01/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GARY, SHERROD L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HOLLINGSWORTH, KATERI LEA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/01/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HUELDT, JACK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING LEE, TAMMY DAVINA

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/23/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT TO MEIGS CO TN MALONE, GABRIELLA H

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/14/1974

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/06/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

PEREZ-MENDEZ, DENI EBDER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERSON, CHLOE ELIZAZBETH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/02/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SALAZAR, OSCAR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/22/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SILER, MATTHEW THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/14/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SMITH, DAVONA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/14/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, ZACHARIAH PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SPERAW, MELINDA H

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/23/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT STEPHENS, WADE BUCHANAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA) STEVENS, DASHETA LAMETRI

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TERRY, JOSHUA JOHN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WICKNICK, JULIETTE GRACE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/03/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/19/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/02/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

OR MANUFACTURING)SMITH, DAVONA RENEE1103 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, STEFON ANTONIO3512 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND)SMITH, ZACHARIAH PHILLIP435 KILE LN SW APT 517 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SPERAW, MELINDA H2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 258 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTSTEPHENS, WADE BUCHANAN4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)STEVENS, DASHETA LAMETRI2216 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTTAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSURECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTERRY, JOSHUA JOHN2503 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID8400 DUNNHILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: TVADOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTVENABLE, EDWARD ALLENHOMELESS FORT PAYNE, 31750Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSWICKNICK, JULIETTE GRACE4719 PAWNEE TRL APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYWILSON, DAVID MICHAEL1175 PINEVILLE RD APT 160 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD9118 SIR HUDSON COURT HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE8903 LOVELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)