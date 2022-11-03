Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUERO, ALEXEY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ANDREW, SHAROD LEVI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BAUGH, ANDREW LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BEACH, MARZJHAII JAZMERE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/10/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BRIDGES, MONKIA C
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, KAYLA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BURROW, DYLAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CAMP, SHONDA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHASE, JOSHUA DEAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|COLSTON, JAMISON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
|
|COOPER, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|COSEY, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/03/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DAUGHERTY, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/01/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GARY, SHERROD L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HOLLINGSWORTH, KATERI LEA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HUELDT, JACK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- SPEEDING
|
|LEE, TAMMY DAVINA
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/23/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT TO MEIGS CO TN
|
|MALONE, GABRIELLA H
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/14/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ-MENDEZ, DENI EBDER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERSON, CHLOE ELIZAZBETH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SALAZAR, OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SILER, MATTHEW THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|SMITH, DAVONA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ZACHARIAH PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SPERAW, MELINDA H
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
|
|STEPHENS, WADE BUCHANAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
|
|STEVENS, DASHETA LAMETRI
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
|
|TERRY, JOSHUA JOHN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WICKNICK, JULIETTE GRACE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/03/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|