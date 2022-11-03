Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, November 3, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUERO, ALEXEY 
3613 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ANDREW, SHAROD LEVI 
919 GENTRY DR AUBURN, 368303307 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BAUGH, ANDREW LEE 
20912 ECR 580 N MADISON CITY, 62664 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BEACH, MARZJHAII JAZMERE 
1512 EAST 12 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE 
3444 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111057 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (SUSP LIC)

BRIDGES, MONKIA C 
6734 JORDAN RUN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BROWN, KAYLA MICHELLE 
132 PAT WEBB CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURROW, DYLAN LEE 
10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CAMP, SHONDA YVETTE 
211 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARDENAS, DAKOTA CHANCE 
452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

CHASE, JOSHUA DEAN 
4076 BELHAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

COLSTON, JAMISON DEWAYNE 
4603 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COOPER, JENNIFER LYNN 
7710 E BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COSEY, JAMES 
4020 VETERANS WAY Chattanooga, 374113167 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAUGHERTY, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER 
9227 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GARY, SHERROD L 
4516 PECKINPAUGH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GUFFEY, COREY 
1305 BONNELIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARWOOD, JEREMY DAVID 
1434 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HENRY, LANDON B 
67 AVIATION DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRAG RACING

HOLLINGSWORTH, KATERI LEA 
4003 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HUELDT, JACK ALLEN 
820 S VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING

LEE, TAMMY DAVINA 
1512 RUSTIC DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT TO MEIGS CO TN

LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

MALONE, GABRIELLA H 
568 COUNTY RD 754 RICEVILLE, 37320 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NOLASCO-VASQUEZ, MISAEL 
G1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OLIVER, KENNETH LEE 
3602 BELL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PARIS, COREY J 
1533 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)

PENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE 
7012 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373416999 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

PEREZ-MENDEZ, DENI EBDER 
3200 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ-TEMAJ, CESAE JULIO 
2416 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROBERSON, CHLOE ELIZAZBETH 
758 CHERISHED VW APT 224 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SALAZAR, OSCAR 
6010 WELLWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SILER, MATTHEW THOMAS 
1033 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

SMITH, DAVONA RENEE 
1103 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO 
3512 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND)

SMITH, ZACHARIAH PHILLIP 
435 KILE LN SW APT 517 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SPERAW, MELINDA H 
2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 258 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

STEPHENS, WADE BUCHANAN 
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

STEVENS, DASHETA LAMETRI 
2216 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TERRY, JOSHUA JOHN 
2503 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID 
8400 DUNNHILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

VENABLE, EDWARD ALLEN 
HOMELESS FORT PAYNE, 31750 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

WICKNICK, JULIETTE GRACE 
4719 PAWNEE TRL APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILSON, DAVID MICHAEL 
1175 PINEVILLE RD APT 160 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD 
9118 SIR HUDSON COURT HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE 
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE 
8903 LOVELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

