Man Charged With Attempting To Take Pictures Underneath A Minor's Dress In TJMaxx

A Dayton, Tn., man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in an incident that occurred in the TJMaxx at Northgate Mall.

Joron R. Holloway, 34, of 225 Moreno Ln., Dayton, is charged.



Police responded to the TJMaxx at 638 Northgate Mall Dr. at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 after a woman reported a man took pictures underneath her 12-year-old daughter's dress.



The woman said a customer told her that the man, who was accompanied by a female, had stuck his phone underneath the girl's dress without her knowledge and took pictures.

She said this happened in the clothing section of the store.The girl's mother told police when she approached Holloway and the woman with him to confront them, they quickly left the store and got into a white Ford King Ranch pickup.Police initiated a stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of Northgate Mall. Holloway, who police said is a sexual offender, was asked to exit the vehicle. Police asked for consent to view the phone's camera and they agreed. Police did not find any pictures of the kind the woman described on the phone.Police were able to obtain video from TJMaxx on Nov. 12 that showed Holloway approach near the woman and her daughter while they were shopping and Holloway crouched inside a rack of clothes a couple of feet from the girl, then reached out with a camera and appeared to be taking pictures underneath the girl's dress, police said.