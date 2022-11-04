Soddy Daisy Honors Nunley, Cothran On Their Final Commission Meeting

The Soddy Daisy Commission meeting on Thursday night was packed with people honoring Mayor Rick Nunley and Vice Mayor Robert Cothran at the last meeting that they will be serving as commissioners before the election next Tuesday.

Mayor Nunley has been on the commission for 12 years and the vice mayor has served for eight. Both have held the position of mayor as well as commissioners during their tenure, and both chose not to enter the race this year.

The commissioners each added their thanks for the two longtime members of the board. “They gave the city 110 percent, more than what is expected of an elected city commissioner,” said Commissioner Gene Shipley.

They also have done a lot for the community that is outside the realm of government, said Commissioner Steve Everett. They have provided exemplary service because of their love for the community and for Soddy Daisy. “You’ve set the bar high for the rest of us,” said the Commissioner.

The appreciation was reciprocal. Mayor Nunley said it had been an honor and privilege to have been on the commission, with what he referred to as having 14,000 bosses. He said 99 percent of the job is enjoyable and the 12 years had gone by really quickly.

Commissioner Cothran thanked the citizens of Soddy Daisy for the privilege of serving them through both good and bad times. He said, "I’ve enjoyed my work here despite it sometimes being frustrating. The big picture, is that it is all about the city." He said he had done his best and hopes no one was disappointed.

Adding to the crowd were members of Quilts for Valor Foundation, whose mission is to honor service members and veterans who have been touched by war. On Thursday night, they surprised and honored Vice Mayor Cothran, for his military service from 1968-1970.The three layers of the quilts they give away consist of the top, made of many shapes and colors representing the many individuals. The filling layer represents their hope that the quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing. The backing that supports all the layers represents strength. The stitches holding all the layers together represents love and the gratitude of the person who makes it.

The vice mayor has been searching for a tank to use in a display at Veterans Park. He told the commissioners that he found three in Alabama. The commissioners authorized spending up to $30,000 to acquire the Patton II tank, circa 1952, used in the Korean War. City Manager Burt Johnson said to pay for the tank some funds set aside for parks improvements could be used with the addition of fundraising events.

Mr. Johnson reported that he had received a revised quote for a Ford F-24 truck that had been budgeted and already ordered. The price when ordered was just under $38,000. He said he has just received a revised quote/change order for the vehicle. The cost has increased by $8,000 to $45,900. This is consistent with cost changes for the Dodge Durango SUVs that have also been ordered. The council gave approval for the new price so delivery can be in this budget year.

The city manager also announced that Soddy Daisy received a donation of around $1,000 from Citizens Tri-County Bank for the purchase of two park benches that will be installed at the tennis/pickleball courts. The city will add plaques of recognition.

Upcoming dates of importance in Soddy Daisy include Pioneer Day at Poe’s Tavern this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Christmas in the Park is the Saturday night before the first Sunday in December. And the Christmas Parade will be held on the first Sunday in December.

Before adjourning, Mayor Nunley acknowledged three candidates for the commission who were in the audience. He said that he leaves the city in good hands with the commissioners who will be returning along with the addition of the new members who will be elected next week,