City, County Considering $50,000 Allocation Each For Continued Housing Of Displaced Budgetel Residents

  • Saturday, December 10, 2022

The city and county are considering providing $50,000 each to the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition for continued shelter to displaced Budgetel residents.

The City Council will vote on the measure on Tuesday.

The city resolution says, "On Nov. 16, more than 470 persons were displaced from the
Budgetel Inn & Suites in East Ridge.

"The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition has disbursed funds to provide 121 rooms for families in hotels across Hamilton County since the closure of the Budgetel; however, the majority of the funds have been spent."

It says the city and county "desire to contribute funds to the Homeless Coalition in an effort to provide extended temporary accommodations through the holidays and until permanent housing can be located.The parties are concerned about the health and welfare of many families and individuals who were displaced by the closure of the Budgetel."

It says the $100,000 "will be used to prevent a humanitarian disaster from occurring the
week before Christmas, by extending the duration of the temporary accommodations for the verified displaced Budgetel residents being assisted by the Homeless Coalition who formerly lived and worked at the Budgetel in East Ridge before it was unexpectedly closed, including more than 100 children and their families.

"All applicable service providers are directed to continue efforts to find permanent
housing and employment for these families with children and medically frail
individuals during the additional time provided to it by this funding.

"The city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County call upon other non-profit organizations and other government entities to render all possible aid to the Homeless Coalition to allow them to help these working families and children avoid further tragedy;"

District Attorney Coty Wamp went to court to close the hotel as a "public nuisance" while citing numerous police calls there.

Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson said he was working to reopen at least a portion of the hotel under a number of conditions - including enhanced security and cooperation with the East Ridge Police. He is due to tour the hotel on Monday afternoon.

The owner was given access to the hotel to make improvements following a hearing last Monday.

