Robert Alford Named New Executive Principal For Chattanooga School For The Arts And Sciences

Hamilton County Schools announced on Tuesday the appointment of veteran educator Robert Alford as the new executive principal for the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS).



Mr. Alford, who has served as the principal at Hunter Middle School since 2008, will be responsible for establishing a strong supportive continuum of learning for CSAS. Alford is committed to ensuring all students thrive through fostering student achievement, instructional development, employee engagement, and community involvement.



“As we continue our work to help all children thrive, Mr. Alford will bring a unique mix of instructional leadership, staff development, and a culture of care to CSAS,” said HCS Superintendent of Schools Dr. Justin Robertson. “During Mr. Alford’s 20 years of experience as a principal, he has established a history of fostering academic growth and success while meeting the changing needs of students and

staff.”



Prior to becoming the principal of Hunter Middle in 2008, Mr. Alford spent six years as the principal at Red Bank Middle School. In both roles, he built strong staffs through his commitment to training and professional development, established high expectations for students, and strengthened ties between his schools and their diverse groups of stakeholders.



Prior to becoming a principal, Mr. Alford began his career as a fourth and sixth grade teacher in Ringgold, Georgia. In 1993, he began a six-year stint as an eighth grade math teacher at Tyner Middle School before becoming an assistant principal at the school in 1999.

“I am excited to become a member of the CSAS family, and I look forward to working with the staff, students, families, and community that make CSAS a flagship school in Hamilton County,” Mr. Alford said. “I am appreciative of the opportunity I have had to serve the Hunter Middle School community for the past 14 years, and I will take the knowledge and lessons I have learned there to CSAS. It is my goal to support and enrich the traditions of excellence that have been established at CSAS

over the years as we work to help all students thrive.”