Latest Headlines

City Council Extends Moratorium On Non Owner-Occupied STVRs Another 6 Months

  • Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The City Council on Tuesday night voted to extend the moratorium on non owner-occupied short term vacation rentals another six months. The current moratorium was set to expire on Jan. 9.

Chip Henderson, who is heading up an ad hoc committee on STVRs, cast the only no vote. He favored only a 30-day extension.

Councilman Henderson said he plans to ask for a vote soon on proposed amendments to the current ordinance, including a density cap, buffer zone from R-1, a seven-member appeals board, and an administrative hearing officer (AHO).

He earlier said the amendments would be an addition to the current STVR ordinance and would continue its "overlay zones" that bar rentals from certain districts.

The committee held a number of meetings, but in the end found that City Council members could not reach consensus on a replacement STVR ordinance. Several council members still do not want any rentals in their districts.

Several council members said they want to see much stricter enforcement of the industry. It was found that some 500 rental operators are doing so illegally.

Chris Anderson of the mayor's office said the administrative hearing officer should be in place by March, and funds from the hotel/motel tax receipts would be used to hire three more enforcement staff members. Only one is now over rentals.

Latest Headlines
City Council Votes To Provide Up To $50,000 Toward Hotel Rooms For Displaced Budgetel Residents; Council Decries "Human Crisis"
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
City Council Extends Moratorium On Non Owner-Occupied STVRs Another 6 Months
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
Signal Mountain Adds Jobs, New Procedures
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
Top Legislative Priorities Discussed At Annual Breakfast
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
$186 Million EPA To Help City Modernize Moccasin Bend Sewage Treatment Plant
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
Robert Alford Named New Executive Principal For Chattanooga School For The Arts And Sciences
Robert Alford Named New Executive Principal For Chattanooga School For The Arts And Sciences
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
Breaking News
Signal Mountain Adds Jobs, New Procedures
  • 12/13/2022

The town of Signal Mountain is continuing to update the way it operates including the addition of jobs, new procedures, equipment and a new website. At the Monday night council meeting, approvals ... more

Top Legislative Priorities Discussed At Annual Breakfast
  • 12/13/2022

At a legislative kick-off breakfast with the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, state senators and state representatives discussed top issues for the 113th Tennessee General Assembly, which ... more

$186 Million EPA To Help City Modernize Moccasin Bend Sewage Treatment Plant
  • 12/13/2022

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a $186 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan to the city of Chattanooga to support its Wastewater Compliance ... more

Breaking News
Robert Alford Named New Executive Principal For Chattanooga School For The Arts And Sciences
Robert Alford Named New Executive Principal For Chattanooga School For The Arts And Sciences
  • 12/13/2022
Body Found Dec. 4 In Bradley County Identified As Long Missing Kentucky Woman
  • 12/13/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/13/2022
2 People Shot Multiple Times Early Tuesday Morning
  • 12/13/2022
Upset Customer Throws Food On The Floor At Restaurant - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/13/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
Sports
UTC's Stephen Earns Third Straight Player Of The Week Honors
  • 12/12/2022
#7 Tennessee Hangs On To Defeat #13 Maryland, 56-53
#7 Tennessee Hangs On To Defeat #13 Maryland, 56-53
  • 12/11/2022
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Needs Some Work
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Needs Some Work
  • 12/12/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Cleveland State Baseball Releases Spring Schedule
  • 12/13/2022
Happenings
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Firefighter Needs A Heart Transplant
Chattanooga Firefighter Needs A Heart Transplant
  • 12/13/2022
Jerry Summers: Grand Hotel Vs. Hotel Patten
Jerry Summers: Grand Hotel Vs. Hotel Patten
  • 12/12/2022
Clay Sculpture Demo With Anthony Raffalovich Is Saturday
Clay Sculpture Demo With Anthony Raffalovich Is Saturday
  • 12/13/2022
US101 Walmart Toy And Money Drive Is Friday
US101 Walmart Toy And Money Drive Is Friday
  • 12/13/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
  • 12/9/2022
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
  • 12/9/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
  • 12/13/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
  • 12/9/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/7/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
Dining
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
  • 12/12/2022
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
  • 12/6/2022
Business
Community Invited To Hands-On Workshop For “Reimagining Broad Street” Planning Process
  • 12/13/2022
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 12/13/2022
La Paz Chattanooga Adds 5 New Team Members To Meet Increased Client Demand
  • 12/13/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: 4 Must-Do’s For Homeowners In December
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 1-7
  • 12/8/2022
Greater Chattanooga Area Ranked No. 9 On The Realtor.com 2023 Forecast Of Top Housing Markets
  • 12/7/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
TDOE Says 2021-22 ACT Participation Rate Rebounds And Average Composite Remains Steady
  • 12/13/2022
GNTC Receives Gene Haas Foundation Grant
GNTC Receives Gene Haas Foundation Grant
  • 12/13/2022
UTC Commencement Set For This Weekend
UTC Commencement Set For This Weekend
  • 12/13/2022
Living Well
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
  • 12/13/2022
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
  • 12/13/2022
Morning Pointe Foundation Raises $620 Through Silent Auction Of Resident Art
  • 12/13/2022
Memories
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Portrait Photography Exhibit At The Tennessee State Library And Archives Is Open For The Holidays
  • 12/7/2022
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
  • 12/6/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
  • 12/12/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/7/2022
Obituaries
Dorothy “Dot” M. Kelsay Swaney
Dorothy “Dot” M. Kelsay Swaney
  • 12/13/2022
Steven Dean Metz
Steven Dean Metz
  • 12/13/2022
Timothy A. Walcheck
Timothy A. Walcheck
  • 12/13/2022
Area Obituaries
Elliott, Donald Reggie (Cleveland)
Elliott, Donald Reggie (Cleveland)
  • 12/13/2022
Wilson, Herbert Leon (Old Fort)
  • 12/13/2022
Presswood, Greta (Decatur)
  • 12/13/2022