Police Blotter: Police Can't Find People Woman Hears Every Night In Her Yard; Group Of 6 Steal Items From Academy Sports

A woman on 6th Avenue Court told police she heard people outside her front and rear doors. Police checked the area, but didn't see or locate anyone or anything suspicious in the area. The woman told police this happens every night and she can hear it when she is in the kitchen the most. She told police her boyfriend was coming to get her for the night.



* * *

Railroad police requested police assistance on clearing a homeless camp at 101 Stringer St. There were three people still on scene. According to railroad police, the people were given a month's notice before clean up would begin. Police told the people they were to leave the property and were not allowed back, or they would be charged with criminal trespassing. They were given some time to collect their belongings and vacate the property. All three left without incident.

* * *

While patroling, police observed a man on the I-24 west off-ramp to S. Moore Road. As they approached, the man walked off the exit ramp to the sidewalk on S. Moore and acted as though he was talking on his cell phone. Police did not make contact with the man at that time, and continued on. Police later returned and observed the same man walking off the exit ramp again and did make contact on with him this time. The man immediately told police he had just gotten there and walked across the street and was not panhandling. Police stopped him before he could continue and told him they observed him both times and asked him if he was lying, and he said no and apologized. Police then told him that he had been given numerous warnings in the past and this was the last time that they would see him panhandling without making an arrest. He was released from the scene.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at the Exxon, 2304 Shallowford Village Dr. Police approached the man, who was face down and appeared to be incoherent. Police requested an ambulance and Medic 3 responded to the scene to asses the man's medical condition. The man said he was sleeping and that he was tired. He said he did not need medical attention and was able to provide his name, date of birth and answer questions from Medic 3. He said he was fine and declined medical treatment. The man left the scene without further incident.

* * *



A man on Bonny Oaks Drive told police that his trailer was stolen at 1:50 a.m. by someone driving a U-Haul box truck, smaller size. No description of the driver was available. He described his trailer as a 16-foot Norton, white, latch damage on door on passenger side, bent wheel and "Carter Mechanical Services" (in black) on both sides of it. He said a three-inch trash pump ($1,000), electric cement mixer ($600), shop vacuum and other misc. tools were in the trailer when it was stolen. With no VIN or tag, the trailer was not able to be entered into NCIC. Video footage of the trailer being stolen was given to police.

* * *



A woman on Beeler Avenue told police that her neighbor told her that someone was looking into her car that evening. She then looked at her camera system and was able to find a white female attempting to open her car door. The woman then walked away from her car, heading south on Beeler Avenue. There is no other suspect information.

* * *

A man called police from the commercial building parking lot at 6025 E. Brainerd Road. He showed police five holes in the left side of the commercial building windows that appeared to be bullet holes; however, there were no shell casings located. The unit in the commercial building was vacant.

* * *

Police met with a woman at "Il Primo" restaurant and relocated to a residence on Young Avenue, her ex-boyfriend's address. The woman said she had some items to return to him, which were in a large paper sack, and she said she wanted to not have any more contact from him. In order to not cause a disorder, police brought the items in the paper sack to the ex-boyfriend at his home and informed him that the woman no longer wanted to have contact with him.

* * *

A woman called police from Taylor Funeral Home, 3417 Wilcox Blvd. She said someone keyed the whole passenger side, front, and driver side of her vehicle. She said she is not sure who did it and believes it occurred while at the funeral home.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Mountain View Court. Police found a man loading clothing into his vehicle. He said he and his wife got into a verbal argument that night and he was going to leave and stay somewhere else. Police contacted the man's wife and she agree they had argued. Both of them said the incident was verbal only and nothing physical occurred. The man finished loading his vehicle and left for the night.

* * *

A caller reported an accident with unknown injuries. Upon arrival police located a vehicle abandoned and partially in a ditch. The caller was no longer on scene upon police arrival, but told police the person who had been with the vehicle had left on foot. Police did not locate anyone on a road near the vehicle. Police will be having the vehicle towed by Mostellers Towing. The vehicle was locked and an inventory of the vehicle was unable to be conducted.

* * *

The manager of Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police three black females and three black males entered the store and concealed items. He said that some of them used bags and others stuffed merchandise in their pants. The manager said that they all made their way to the front of the store and he attempted to stop one of them, but the man shoved him through the entryway of the store. He said all of them left in two separate vehicles. Photos of the suspects are poor quality, but will be available at Academy, if needed.