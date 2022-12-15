Criminal Charges Dismissed Against Marie Mott, Other Protestors With Payment For Burned Flag

Criminal charges have been dismissed against Marie Mott and three other protestors with payment for a burned flag.

Ms. Mott and Cameron Dequintez Williams were charged in July 2020 with taking a Hamilton County Sheriff's flag and burning it at Miller Park.

They were also charged with disrupting a downtown street during the George Floyd protests in July 2020.

Prosecutors said Thursday that all charges were being dismissed with the payment of a check to the Sheriff's Office. Attorney McCracken Poston said the cost of the flag was given as $80.85.

Ms. Mott and Williams had been charged with reckless burning, vandalism, disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway.

Also dismissed were charges against Grason Harvey and Cedric Josey for disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway.

All defendants appeared before Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson.