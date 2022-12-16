Latest Headlines

Bear Reported In A Back Yard - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Friday, December 16, 2022

An East District resident, in the 5300 block of Spalding Drive, reported that a bear had been in their back yard. Nothing was located when police arrived on scene.

A student at Southern Adventist University reported that a package of clothes worth $200 had been stolen from them.

An Arizona resident reported over the phone that their mail had been illegally forwarded to a home in Collegedale.

A two car crash was reported in the 4900 block of College Drive East.

An officer attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 9100 block of Apison Pike. The vehicle fled from police and a pursuit ensued. The officer terminated the pursuit shortly after for public safety reasons.

The Collegedale Credit Union requested an officer to check the well-being of an elderly customer of theirs who had come in with an unknown individual asking for money out of the customer’s account. Contact was made with the customer at their home and they stated that all was ok.

A residential fire was reported in the 5500 block of Tallant Road. The occupants were evacuated and the fire department was able to put the fire out.

Police responded to a hold up alarm at the McKee clinic located in the 9200 block of Apison Pike. It was found to have been an accidental activation.

A vehicle crash was reported in the 5900 block of Main Street. Officers searched the area but nothing was located.

Police were called to an East District home in the 8000 block of Asher Valley Trail for a domestic assault in progress. An injured victim told officers that that the suspect had already fled the scene. The suspect was located a short time later nearby in their vehicle and a traffic stop resulted in their arrest for domestic assault.

A traffic stop in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the occupant’s arrest for felony possession of methamphetamines, fentanyl, and marijuana, as well as warrants out of Bradley County.

An alarm was activated at the Ooltewah Baptist Church gymnasium. The alarm had been accidentally activated by a group playing basketball.

A minor vehicle crash was reported from the Cracker Barrel parking lot.


Latest Headlines
UTC And Hamilton County Schools Partner To Create University High
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2022
Man Who Shot And Killed Brother While Playing With Guns Gets Judicial Diversion
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2022
Bear Reported In A Back Yard - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2022
Moc Wrestlers Travel To North Carolina
  • Sports
  • 12/16/2022
Mocs Win 82-73 At MTSU
  • Sports
  • 12/16/2022
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Disorderly Man At Publix Just Drying His Clothes; Video Shows Person Stealing Mail On Standifer Road
  • 12/16/2022

A man, who is known to police, was reported to be causing a disorder at the Publix, 400 N. Market St. The man told police he was trying to dry his belongings on the tables outside of the store ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/16/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Man Who Shot And Killed Brother While Playing With Guns Gets Judicial Diversion
  • 12/16/2022

A man who had been charged with shooting and killing his brother who was sleeping in an incident last March has been granted judicial diversion. The diversion for Larry Dale Jarrett is on ... more

Breaking News
Bear Reported In A Back Yard - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/16/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/16/2022
Beer Board Still Has Issues With The Blue Light Bar
  • 12/15/2022
Health Department To Begin Administering The Pediatric Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine To Children Ages 6 Months-4 Years
  • 12/15/2022
Police Blotter: Police Can't Find People Woman Hears Every Night In Her Yard; Group Of 6 Steal Items From Academy Sports
  • 12/15/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (6)
  • 12/11/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/16/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Sports
Mocs Win 82-73 At MTSU
  • 12/16/2022
UTC Women Earn 55-44 Road Win At North Alabama
  • 12/16/2022
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
  • 12/14/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Moc Wrestlers Travel To North Carolina
  • 12/16/2022
Happenings
Battle Of The Bells Brings Local TV Stations Together To Raise Funds For The Salvation Army
  • 12/15/2022
Santa To Visit The Good Old Days Museum For An Old Timey Christmas Saturday
Santa To Visit The Good Old Days Museum For An Old Timey Christmas Saturday
  • 12/15/2022
Jerry Summers: S.B. "Skeet" Rymer, Jr. - Cleveland Entrepreneur
Jerry Summers: S.B. "Skeet" Rymer, Jr. - Cleveland Entrepreneur
  • 12/15/2022
Road Closings Announced For MLK Day Parade In January
  • 12/16/2022
Weekend Special Event Road Closures Announced
  • 12/15/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2022
Tennessee Attorney General Issues Statement On Ticketmaster's Ongoing Issues
  • 12/14/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Rev. Jim Bakker In Speed Trap
Best Of Grizzard - Rev. Jim Bakker In Speed Trap
  • 12/16/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
  • 12/9/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (6)
  • 12/11/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/16/2022
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Business
Tennessee's Jobless Number Holds Steady Ahead Of The Holidays
  • 12/15/2022
PRSA Lookout Chapter Recognizes 2022 Crown Award Winners
PRSA Lookout Chapter Recognizes 2022 Crown Award Winners
  • 12/15/2022
UT Boyd Center Report Shows Recession Less Likely In Tennessee, But Economic Growth Will Slow
UT Boyd Center Report Shows Recession Less Likely In Tennessee, But Economic Growth Will Slow
  • 12/15/2022
Real Estate
Industrial Warehouse On W. 31st Street Sells For $13 Million
Industrial Warehouse On W. 31st Street Sells For $13 Million
  • 12/15/2022
Derek English: November Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 12/15/2022
Shelby Purcell Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Affiliate Broker
Shelby Purcell Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Affiliate Broker
  • 12/15/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
McCallie Students And Faculty Spread Holiday Cheer Through Acts Of Service
McCallie Students And Faculty Spread Holiday Cheer Through Acts Of Service
  • 12/15/2022
Mary Evelyn Pearce Earns Congressional Gold Medal Award
Mary Evelyn Pearce Earns Congressional Gold Medal Award
  • 12/15/2022
Certified Nurse Assistant Class Graduation Held At CSCC
Certified Nurse Assistant Class Graduation Held At CSCC
  • 12/15/2022
Living Well
Parkridge Health Invests Over $49 Million To Support Community’s Growing Healthcare Needs
  • 12/14/2022
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
  • 12/13/2022
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
  • 12/13/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
  • 12/13/2022
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
2022-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Program Underway
  • 12/8/2022
Travel
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
  • 12/15/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/14/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
Obituaries
Loretta Rosalie Gazzillo Klenk
Loretta Rosalie Gazzillo Klenk
  • 12/16/2022
Robert “Bob” Colonel Chester, Jr.
Robert “Bob” Colonel Chester, Jr.
  • 12/15/2022
Edna Steinecipher
Edna Steinecipher
  • 12/15/2022
Area Obituaries
Kersey, Janice Elizabeth (Cleveland)
Kersey, Janice Elizabeth (Cleveland)
  • 12/16/2022
Posey, Patricia Cox (Georgetown)
Posey, Patricia Cox (Georgetown)
  • 12/16/2022
Stiner, Janie Lou Bennett (Decatur)
Stiner, Janie Lou Bennett (Decatur)
  • 12/16/2022