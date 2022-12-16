Bear Reported In A Back Yard - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An East District resident, in the 5300 block of Spalding Drive, reported that a bear had been in their back yard. Nothing was located when police arrived on scene.



A student at Southern Adventist University reported that a package of clothes worth $200 had been stolen from them.

An Arizona resident reported over the phone that their mail had been illegally forwarded to a home in Collegedale.

A two car crash was reported in the 4900 block of College Drive East.

An officer attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 9100 block of Apison Pike. The vehicle fled from police and a pursuit ensued. The officer terminated the pursuit shortly after for public safety reasons.

The Collegedale Credit Union requested an officer to check the well-being of an elderly customer of theirs who had come in with an unknown individual asking for money out of the customer’s account. Contact was made with the customer at their home and they stated that all was ok.

A residential fire was reported in the 5500 block of Tallant Road. The occupants were evacuated and the fire department was able to put the fire out.

Police responded to a hold up alarm at the McKee clinic located in the 9200 block of Apison Pike. It was found to have been an accidental activation.

A vehicle crash was reported in the 5900 block of Main Street. Officers searched the area but nothing was located.

Police were called to an East District home in the 8000 block of Asher Valley Trail for a domestic assault in progress. An injured victim told officers that that the suspect had already fled the scene. The suspect was located a short time later nearby in their vehicle and a traffic stop resulted in their arrest for domestic assault.

A traffic stop in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the occupant’s arrest for felony possession of methamphetamines, fentanyl, and marijuana, as well as warrants out of Bradley County.

An alarm was activated at the Ooltewah Baptist Church gymnasium. The alarm had been accidentally activated by a group playing basketball.

A minor vehicle crash was reported from the Cracker Barrel parking lot.



