Pedestrian Struck And Critically Injured Late Friday Night

A pedestrian was struck and critically injured on East 3rd Street late Friday night.

Chattanooga Police responded at 10:18 p.m. and located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police were advised a person was struck by a vehicle and was lying in the middle of the roadway at this location.

The vehicle involved in this incident fled the scene to an unknown location. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

There is no suspect or vehicle information at this time.