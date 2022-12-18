Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man's Running Vehicle Stolen While He Shops At Midnite Mart; Purse And $120 Cash Stolen From Woman's Unlocked Car

  • Sunday, December 18, 2022

A man told police he left his vehicle unlocked with the keys in the ignition while it was still idling and walked into the Midnite Mart, 3441 Wilcox Blvd. The man said he walked back out of the store and noticed his vehicle was missing. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A man on Amnicola Highway told police that per his parenting plan, the child's mother was to be at the Police Services Center at 6 p.m. He said that she showed up at around 6:16 p.m. and he wanted this noted and a report be made.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Taylor Street. All there were being very uncooperative with police and it was unclear why there was a disorder. The people in the disorder were identified - two women and one man. It appeared that there may have been property damage, but all of them denied that the disorder ever became physical. It was determined that the homeowner was one of the women. Police asked her about the property damage, but she said she did not want to talk to the police. She requested that the other woman and the man leave the residence for the night. Police stayed on scene until they left.

* * *

A man told police that when he arrived at his construction site in the morning on Sidney Street, someone had stolen the copper off of two welding machines that belonged to S&H Erectors. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

A homeowner on McDonald Drive told police that at 2:20 a.m. an SUV (Ford Edge) pulled into his driveway and turned the lights off. He said a man got out the vehicle, walked up to a sliding glass door and peered through the door. He said he believes the man may have had a pistol in his hand. He said the man then proceeded to walk up to his two parked cars and check the doors. He said when the man could not make entry into either of the vehicles, he left the scene. Police placed the residence on the Watch List.

* * *

The general manager at Keystone Automotive, 4600 Central Ave., told police that sometime in the last two weeks someone had stolen a catalytic converter from an Isuzu work truck. He said the person also attempted to steal another converter attached to the same vehicle, but was unsuccessful. No suspect information could be obtained.

* * *

The manager of the Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., told police a black male entered the store and ran out with a bag full of merchandise that she could not identify at that time. The manager wanted police to view the man on the store security camera to see if police could identify the person and trespass him from the Walgreens store if located.

* * *

A deacon at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 N. Chamberlain Ave., told police that he last saw the front glass door to the church intact the day before at 1 p.m. He said he received a call from a community member around 9 a.m. that morning who told him that it appeared the front glass door was damaged. He said he arrived at 9:30 a.m. and observed the door damaged. Police observed damage to the front door and damage to the mirror in the lobby in the interior of the building. Police also observed a large rock and extensive damage that could only be consistent with an intentional act of throwing a rock at a high velocity at the front door. Police are waiting to review the security cameras, which should have captured the suspect and will do so at a later time with the pastor.

* * *

The deputy director of the Regional Planning Agency told police that a woman recently made contact with agency staff over the phone. She said that woman is trespassed from all city offices and is prohibited from making contact with city employees for making threats against the city and staff. A staff member told police she was told to make contact with them if the woman was to ever contact the office. She said the woman was calm and non-threatening over the phone and just wanted to speak with someone at the office. She and other employees said they did not feel threatened by the woman's phone call.

* * *

While in the area of the Tennessee Riverpark Wheland Foundry Trailhead, 1503 Middle St., police observed a loud commotion coming from a homeless camp nearby. Police then saw a white male leaving the area on a purple bicycle, with a large military bag over his shoulder. The biker identified himself. He was wearing a black sweater and black pants. When police asked about what he was carrying in the bag, he said that it was wires. With his permission, police looked inside the bag and it was very heavy, and was full with large cooper wires, about 40 pounds. The man did not have any warrants and he was released without incident.

* * *

A woman on Hixson Pike told police that a tree fell on her Ford F150 (TN tag), causing damage to the truck's bed area.

* * *

A woman told police that between 12:20-12:30 p.m. someone entered her unlocked Subaru sedan while it was legally parked at Sleepyhead Coffee, 735 Broad St., and stole her purse. She said the reason her vehicle was unlocked was due to the battery being completely dead and she did not realize it until she returned to her car. There is no suspect information. Police attempted to check all nearby business cameras, but there were none that covered the street. The woman said the following items were taken with her purse: driver's license, five credit cards, $120 cash and her medical insurance card. Police canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

