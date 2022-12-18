Latest Headlines

Snow, Bitter Cold In Chattanooga Forecast Just Before Christmas

  • Sunday, December 18, 2022

Snow and bitter cold are in the Chattanooga forecast just before Christmas.

The latest forecast has rain beginning on Thursday afternoon and turning to snow early Friday morning.

The low is predicted to be 17 degrees on Thursday night.

That is to plunge to a low around nine degrees on Friday night.

It will be well below freezing for Christmas Eve on Saturday.

Here is the latest Chattanooga forecast:

Thursday
Rain likely, mainly after 2pm.
Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
Rain likely before 1am, then rain and snow likely between 1am and 2am, then a chance of snow after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
A condemned house burned in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue on Friday night. Blue Shift companies from the Chattanooga Fire Department worked the fire involving the abandoned structure. ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 57 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FAILURE TO APPEAR ... more

