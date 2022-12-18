Snow, Bitter Cold In Chattanooga Forecast Just Before Christmas

Snow and bitter cold are in the Chattanooga forecast just before Christmas.

The latest forecast has rain beginning on Thursday afternoon and turning to snow early Friday morning.

The low is predicted to be 17 degrees on Thursday night.

That is to plunge to a low around nine degrees on Friday night.

It will be well below freezing for Christmas Eve on Saturday.

Here is the latest Chattanooga forecast:

Thursday Rain likely, mainly after 2pm.Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Rain likely before 1am, then rain and snow likely between 1am and 2am, then a chance of snow after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.